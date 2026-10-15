Hosting guests this Navratri? Try these vrat-friendly recipes to prepare a wholesome festive meal at home
Planning a wholesome, festive meal while fasting may feel like a challenge. Don't worry, we have you covered! Try these chef-approved recipes at home.
Navratri is a time for celebration, family gatherings and festive feasts, but observing a fast means being mindful of the ingredients that go into every dish. Whether you are hosting guests or planning a hearty meal with your family, deciding what to cook while adhering to fasting traditions can sometimes be a challenge.
Also Read | Tired of eating bland vrat food on Navratri? Try these 5 fasting-friendly recipes to add variety to your celebrations
To make festive meal planning easier, we have curated a selection of wholesome Navratri recipes from Chef Deepak Bisht, executive chef at Radisson Hotel Gurugram, and Chef Sunil Singh, sous chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Indore, to help you put together a delicious spread and make the festive season even more delightful.
1. Sweet potato gilawat with kuttu ka paratha
Ingredients
For sweet potato gilawat:
- Sweet potato – 500 g
- Sendha namak – to taste
- Green chilli – 2
- Ginger – 10 g
- Roasted cumin powder – 5 g
- Ghee – 30 g
For kuttu ka paratha:
- Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) – 250 g
- Boiled potato – 100 g
- Sendha namak – to taste
- Green chilli – 1
- Ghee – as required
- Water – as required
Method of preparation
For sweet potato gilawat:
- Boil the sweet potatoes until tender. Allow them to cool, then peel and mash until smooth.
- Add sendha namak, green chilli, ginger, black cumin seeds and black pepper. Mix well.
- Heat ghee in a pan and lightly cook the mixture until the ingredients are well combined and aromatic.
- Shape the mixture into small portions and lightly sear them on a hot griddle until golden.
- Serve hot with kuttu ka paratha.
For kuttu ka paratha:
- Combine the kuttu atta, boiled and mashed potato, sendha namak, green chilli and coriander in a bowl.
- Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough.
- Divide the dough into equal portions and carefully roll each portion into a paratha.
- Heat a tawa and cook the parathas with ghee until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with sweet potato gilawat.
2. Dryfruit singhare ka ladoo
Ingredients
- Water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)
- Roasted and crushed almonds
- Roasted cashews
- Pistachios
- Ghee
- Powdered sugar
Method of preparation
- Heat ghee in a pan over a low flame. Add the water chestnut flour and roast, stirring continuously, until it develops a pleasant, nutty aroma and the ghee begins to separate.
- Remove from the heat and allow the roasted flour to cool to room temperature for approximately two hours.
- Add the roasted dry fruits and powdered sugar.
- Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evenly combined.
- Shape the mixture into round ladoos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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