Is meal planning the secret to better nutrition? Nutritionist shares 6 ways it can help

Meal planning is not just for gym enthusiasts or foodies. In fact, meal planning is a clear winner when it comes to having nutritious meals and being prepared well in advance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kalpana Gupta, clinical nutritionist, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, “In an abundance-filled, time-starved life, meal planning is a simple yet powerful habit. Meal planning is a lifesaver for anyone looking to eat, feel, and live better.” Also read | Stay on track with these healthy and delicious meal prep ideas for busy lifestyles Meal planning is a simple yet powerful habit.(Freepik)

Here’s how meal planning can improve your nutritional intake:

1. You eat more balanced meals

When you plan meals, you're bound to end up with the appropriate amount of carbohydrates, protein, fiber, healthy fats, and vegetables. Unless planned, we resort to convenience foods that contain no nutrients. A bit of planning in advance enables each plate to be properly balanced and nutritious.

2. It decreases unhealthy snacking

When there isn't a meal plan, hunger strikes hard and that's when biscuits, chips, or sweet foods sneak in. Knowing you have a meal or good snack already prepared reduces impulse eating and makes you more mindful of what you're eating.

Prep your meals in advance.(Unsplash)

3. You waste less, save more

Planning means you only purchase what you require, so fewer moldy vegetables and stale cupboard contents. That's good for your purse and good for the environment, too. Less thrown away, more nutrients. Also read | Dietician shares veg and non-veg Indian meal plans for sustainable weight loss

4. You get to choose portions and ingredients

Home preparation enables you to control portions, parameters that you cannot control when you are ordering it. This places you in control of your health, particularly when you suffer from metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, or PCOS.

5. It encourages variety

Meal planning makes you think creatively with ingredients and experiment with new recipes. This means that you're consuming a wider range of nutrients, which ensures everything from gut health to immunity stays in top condition.

6. It minimises stress at mealtime

No more last-minute rushes or what's for dinner tonight anxiety. When meals are pre-planned, you won't resort to sloppy, unhealthy meals, and will get to enjoy your food. Also read | Effective meal planning tips to save money and stay healthy

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.