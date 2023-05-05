Stay on track with these healthy and delicious meal prep ideas for busy lifestyles

Finding the time and energy to prepare healthy meals every day might be challenging in our hectic life. However, you can take control of your diet and make sure you're providing your body with scrumptious and nourishing meals by making a little advance planning and preparation. With the right meal prep ideas, you can enjoy delicious and nutritious meals throughout the week without breaking the bank. Meal preparation also transforms your week by allowing you to experience a variety of flavours, save time, and make better choices. Whether you're a busy professional, a student, or a parent on the go, these meal prep ideas are sure to make your life easier and more delicious. (Also read: Effective meal planning tips to save money and stay healthy ) Meal preparation transforms your week by allowing you to experience a variety of flavours, save time, and make better choices. (Unsplash)

Healthy and delicious meal prep ideas:

Chef Gauri Varma, Founder, and Owner of G’s Patisserie and Confect, shared with HT Lifestyle, some inventive and useful meal-prep ideas that will motivate you to eat wisely and stick to your fitness objectives.

1. Plan your meals

Plan out your meals for the coming week to start. Consider your food choices, nutritional requirements, and any objectives you may have, such as weight loss or muscle building. Make a menu with a variety of proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and colourful fruits and vegetables. Making plans will not only save you time, but it will also guide your grocery shopping decisions.

2. Prep ingredients in advance

To make cooking during the week a breeze, spend some time preparing the items in advance. Vegetables should be washed, chopped, and proteins should be marinated. To make it simple to prepare meals later, store each one in a different container or zip-top bag. You'll save time by not having to prepare items every day and are more likely to stick to your healthy eating plan if you have everything ready to go.

3. Mix and match

Make a variety of elements that can be combined and matched all week long. Prepare a huge quantity of roasted veggies, a few different proteins (chicken, tofu, or fish), and several sauces or dressings to add flavour, for instance. In this manner, you can mix these components in numerous ways to make new meals each day, satisfying your palate.

4. Portion control

Utilise portioned containers or meal preparation containers with dividers to ensure portion control. By doing this, you may prevent overeating and make sure your meals are balanced. Divide your vegetables, cereals, and proteins into the proper serving sizes, leaving room for healthy fats and sauces. You will have a visible reminder to direct your eating habits and support your goals if you have pre-portioned meals.

5. Embrace mason jar salads

Enjoying fresh and crisp salads throughout the week is simple and appealing when done in mason jars. Layers of filling components, including grains, proteins, and vegetables, should then be added on top of the dressing at the bottom of the jar. For protection against wilting, save the fragile greens for the top layer. To prepare your salad for consumption, simply shake the container to spread the dressing.

6. Freezer-friendly meals

Utilize your freezer by making freezer-friendly dishes that can be quickly reheated. Make huge quantities of soups, stews, or casseroles and split them up for freezing. On hectic days when you don't have time to cook, these meals might come in quite handy. You may quickly prepare a wholesome and delectable supper by just defrosting and heating them.

7. Smart snacking

When planning meals, don't overlook snacks. Prepare healthy, time-saving snacks like pre-portioned nuts cut fruit, or homemade energy balls. When hunger hits, having these snacks on hand will help you make wiser decisions and keep you from reaching for harmful ones.

"To sum up, meal planning is essential to conquering the difficulties of a hectic lifestyle and ensuring that you feed your body nutritious foods. You may save time, savour a variety of flavours, and make wise decisions for your health by planning your meals, preparing ingredients ahead of time, and embracing strategies like mix-and-match, portion management, mason jar salads, freezer-friendly dishes, and smart snacking. You can alter you’re eating patterns, maintain a nourishing diet, and meet your fitness objectives with a little organisation and hard work. Make meal preparation a regular part of your life to reap the rewards of quick, healthy eating," concludes Chef Gauri.