Worried about losing muscle during Navratri? Nutritionist shares how to balance your fasting diet
Navratri fasting need not mean losing muscle. Experts recommend eating enough and choosing protein sources so that you stay healthy and fit.
During Navratri, vrat foods such as sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu ki puri become a popular choice. With changes in meal timings and a break from some of their usual protein sources, those observing the fast may wonder whether it could affect their muscle mass. So, how can you follow your fasting traditions, as well as maintain your strength?
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Lifestyle coach, fitness and sports nutritionist Mitushi Ajmera walked us through why fasting does not have to mean losing muscles. She shared how eating enough, choosing protein-rich foods permitted during fast and during the fasting period also continuing some form of strength training can help support your fitness goals.
“During these nine days of the Navratri, your food choice may change, but your body’s basic needs don’t. You still need protein and carbohydrates. You just have to take them from foods that work with your fasting rules,” she said.
So, you need to pay attention to the foods available to you and choose accordingly. Depending on your fasting practices, you can include dairy for protein and foods such as kuttu, samak rice, and potatoes for carbohydrates.
“What matters is how much you are eating, how much protein you are having in your meal, and whether you continue some form of strength training.”
You may think you do not have many options, but take a closer look at the protein sources permitted during your fast. Keep up with strength training, adjusting your workouts to your energy levels.
You may think you do not have many options, but take a closer look at the protein sources permitted during your fast. Keep up with strength training, adjusting your workouts to your energy levels.
Here are some of the dietary tips from the nutritionist:
1. Keep meals balanced
- Enjoy fried potatoes, puris, and sweets in moderation.
- Relying mainly on fried or sweet foods can add calories while leaving your meals short of protein and other essential nutrients.
2. Do not turn your fast into a crash diet
- Eating too little is not the answer.
- If you have only one main meal, make it balanced with foods like kuttu roti or samak rice, raita, and lentils or pulses, if fasting rules permit them.
3. Include protein in meals
- Choose milk, curd, paneer, and any lentils permitted during your fast.
- Dairy can also be a snack, paired with fruit, vegetables, or a small portion of nuts.
4. Do not fear carbohydrates
- Kuttu, samak rice, potatoes, and sweet potatoes provide carbohydrates for energy, particularly if you continue exercising during Navratri.
5. Watch portions of nuts, seeds, and fried foods:
- Nuts and seeds can be included, but they are also calorie-dense, so be careful.
- Limit fried foods instead of including them with every meal.
6. Continue strength training
- Keep up some form of strength training to maintain muscle.
- Adjust the intensity or amount of exercise if your energy levels are low.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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