Matar paneer for the soul: Here's how you can make it at home

One of the most-loved Indian dishes is this vegetarian dish - Matar paneer. From households to restaurents, Matar paneer is known to have made a mark for its burst of flavours and the rich taste of Indian spices, topped with the soft paneer bites. Cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy, Matar paneer is unanimously loved as a staple dish in India, and for all the right reasons.

Fresh green peas are one of the highlights of the winter season. as we relish the last few days of winter for this year, let's have a look at how to prepare Matar paneer at home with Indian spices and fresh vegetables.

Ingredients:

Fresh green peas

Paneer

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Garam masala

Turmeric powder

Tomato puree

Salt

Fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Heat some oil in a pan and add the cumin powder and coriander powder. Once the spices start to sizzle, add the green peas and sauté for a few minutes. Then, add the tomato puree and cook in medium flame until the gravy thickens. After the gravy is ready, it is time to add the star ingredient - the paneer. Freshly cut paneer pieces and garam masala are to be added to the gravy, and then cooked for a few minutes.

Finally, it is time to add the turmeric powder and salt to taste and simmer for a few minutes. Once the gravy is ready, turn off the heat and keep aside. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot. Matar paneer makes for a great match with hot chapatis or steamed rice, and is to be enjoyed with loved ones together.