Monsoon equals pakodas, and this Egg Pakoda recipe will satiate your cravings

While the outdoors flood this rainy season, forcing us to be homebound, why not make the most of the opportunity and enjoy the monsoon with yummy and delicious snacks. Since it is almost the end of the season of rains, it may be fun to change up the snacks from the usual pakodas of onion, potato, chillis, spinach and other such vegetables that are battered and deep fried to make for a delicious snack with your tea.

This recipe for Egg Pakoda by Chef Ranveer Brar is a quick fix for those of you who wish to enjoy pakoda but not the same old variations, it takes under an hour to prepare but is totally worth it. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Egg Mixture

8 whole Eggs

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Black Pepper Powder

2-3 fresh Green Chillies - chopped

1 inch Ginger - chopped

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped

1 heaped tbsp Oil

1 tsp Oil for greasing

For Batter

1 cup Gram Flour

1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Asafoetida

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

¼ tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Carom Seeds

1 Egg

2 heaped tbsp Curd

Gram Flour for dusting

For Salad

½ Red Bell Pepper - julienned

½ Green Bell Pepper - julienned

½ Yellow Bell Pepper - julienned

few Coriander Leaves - roughly tron

½ medium Lemon Juice

Salt to taste

½ tsp Salad Oil

For Garnish

Lemon Wedge

fresh Coriander Leaves

Method to prepare

In a bowl add eggs, salt, black pepper powder, chopped green chillies, ginger, coriander leaves, oil and mix everything properly.

Now grease a mould with oil and pour the egg mixture in it then place it in the steamer and steam it for 8-10 minutes or until the mixture is cooked completely.

Remove and let it cool down a bit, then demould it and cut it into finger shape and let it cool down completely.

Meanwhile in a bowl add gram flour, ginger-garlic paste, salt, asafoetida, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds, egg, curd and mix everything together.

Now take the cooled egg fingers and coat them in gram flour then insert a wooden skewer in it.

Then dip in the batter and deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy from all sides.

Remove in an absorbent paper and serve them with salad and garnish with coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

For Salad

In a bowl add red bell pepper, green bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt, salad oil and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

