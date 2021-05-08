Mother's Day 2021 Recipe: Surprise your mom with this Prawns Moilee

Our mothers toil all year round, in sickness as in health, without a single complain to make sure their children and family are always taken care of. And on Mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May in India, children relieve mothers of their duties and treat them to a day of relaxation, prepared meals, flowers, gifts, and plenty more. However, this Mother's Day, why not switch up the usual, basic breakfast in bed for your mom, and instead show off your culinary prowess and treat your mother to a restaurant quality dish? Prawns Moilee is a curry eaten in the south of India, and this rich gravy is a perfect amalgamation of flavours as it is made with sweet coconut milk, spicy chillis, sweet and tangy raw (as well as ripe) mangoes, pungent mustard and ginger all of which come together to douse the juicy prawns in a decadent coat of flavour. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

2tbsp Sunflower oil

1 tsp Mustard seed

7-8 Curry Leaves

1 tbsp Ginger julienne

Two slit Green Chillis

One Sliced Onion

1tsp Turmeric powder

1tbsp Diced Raw mango

1tbsp Diced Ripe mango

One medium Sliced tomatoes

3tbsp Coconut milk powder

1tbsp Coriander fresh

Salt – to taste

8-10 pieces Prawns (medium size)

2tsp Lemon juice

Method

Firstly, marinate the prawns with ½ tsp turmeric, salt and 1tsp of lemon juice. and keep in marination for20 minutes.

Dilute the 3tbsp of coconut milk powder with 1 cup of cold water and keep aside.

Heat up oil in a pan add mustard seeds, let it crackle in the hot oil, then add the ginger, curry leaves and chilli sauté it for 1-2 minutes. Then add sliced onions and again cook it for 2-3 minutes.

Cook the onion till it sweats well, then add some turmeric powder followed by the above diluted coconut milk.

Let the curry cook for 3-4 minutes, nice and creamy.

Add the marinated prawns and cook for 7-8 minutes.

Add fresh coriander, diced raw and ripe mangoes, slice tomatoes and remaining ½ tsp lemon juice and cook it for 2 minutes. Serve with hot steam rice or naan, roti of depending on your preference.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Prashant Chipkar of Masti Dubai)