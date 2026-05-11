Mother’s Day 2026 Special: 5 Delicious But Healthy Desserts With Summer Fruits To Show Your Mum You Care

Mother's Day is a celebration of love, gratitude, and the countless ways mothers nourish us and what better way to honour her than with food that nourishes in return? As the sweltering Indian summer settles in, it brings with it an abundance of vibrant fruit, cooling flavours, and natural sweetness that make it the perfect season to explore desserts that are as good for the body as they are for the soul.

Why Eat Healthier Desserts?

Show your appreciation with delicious, healthy desserts(Canva)

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Dessert is by default about indulgence, right, so it’s fair to wonder why we’d bother with the concept of a ‘healthy’ version? But eating healthy is about so much more than simply losing weight. Emerging research continues to highlight the powerful relationship between diet and mental wellbeing. A landmark 2018review published in Nutritional Neuroscience found that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, and healthy fats are strongly associated with lower rates of depression and anxiety. Treating the ones we love to food made from such ingredients isn't just delicious, it's an act of genuine care.

Refined sugars and ultra-processed desserts, by contrast, have been linked to inflammatory responses and energy crashes. A2019 cohort studyin the BMJ found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Swapping these for naturally sweetened, whole-food alternatives, think avocado, mango, coconut, blueberries, and dates, allows everyone at the table to indulge without guilt.

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{{^usCountry}} This Mother's Day, we've curated five summer-ready desserts that lean on nature's pantry. From a silky blueberry ricotta tart to a cooling lime panna cotta, each recipe is crafted to delight without compromise. Many are dairy-free, gluten-free, or refined sugar-free and all of them are made with love. Because that's what Mum deserves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Mother's Day, we've curated five summer-ready desserts that lean on nature's pantry. From a silky blueberry ricotta tart to a cooling lime panna cotta, each recipe is crafted to delight without compromise. Many are dairy-free, gluten-free, or refined sugar-free and all of them are made with love. Because that's what Mum deserves. {{/usCountry}}

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Lemon Blueberry Tart (Canva)

{{^usCountry}} Lemon Ricotta & Blueberry Tart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon Ricotta & Blueberry Tart {{/usCountry}}

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Blueberries are among the most antioxidant-dense fruits available, and a 2013 study in the European Journal of Nutrition found regular consumption to be associated with improved cardiovascular markers. Paired with the lighter protein profile of spelt flour and the probiotic potential of ricotta, this tart is a genuinely wholesome celebration.

Ingredients

Crust

240 gms white flour (or wheat flour)

¼ tsp fine sea salt

170 gm cold unsalted butter, cubed

Zest of 1 orange

45ml ice-cold water

30 ml cream

Filling

240 ml double cream

250 gms full-fat ricotta

1½ tbsp runny honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

280 gms fresh blueberries

Method

Crust

Heat the oven to 190°C. Pulse the flour, salt, butter, and orange zest in a food processor until it resembles fine crumbs. Add the ice water and cream; pulse until the dough just comes together.

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Shape into a disc, wrap tightly, and chill for 30 minutes. Roll out on a floured surface to fit a tart tin. Press in, trim the edges, and prick the base. Chill for a further 30 minutes.

Line with foil and baking beans. Bake for 20 minutes, remove the foil, and bake for a further 8 minutes until lightly golden. Leave to cool completely.

Filling

Whip the cream to stiff peaks. Fold in the ricotta, honey, vanilla, and lemon zest until smooth and airy.

Spoon the filling into the cooled tart case and level the surface. Arrange the blueberries generously on top. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 hours.

Easy Avocado Chocolate Tart (Canva)

Avocado & Lime Raw Chocolate Tart

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Avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and folate. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that eating two or more servings of avocado per week was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The raw pecan crust adds a boost of magnesium and healthy fats without a single degree of baking needed.

Ingredients

Crust

120 gms walnuts

45 gms desiccated coconut

35 gms cacao nibs OR 50 gms raw cacao powder

110 gms soft Medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

Filling

450 gms ripe avocado flesh (approx. 4–5 avocados)

120ml full-fat coconut cream

Zest & juice of 4 limes

100 ml maple syrup

60 ml coconut oil, melted

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Zest of 2 extra limes, to finish

Method

Crust

Line a baking tin with baking parchment. Toast the walnuts and desiccated coconut on a lined tray at 175°C for 4 minutes, watching carefully. Leave to cool slightly.

Transfer to a food processor with the cacao nibs, cacao powder, dates, and coconut oil. Blitz until crumbly but presses together easily - add an extra date if needed.

Press firmly into the prepared tin base. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

Filling

Blend the avocado, coconut cream, lime zest, lime juice, maple syrup, and coconut oil until completely silky. Taste and adjust lime or sweetness.

Pour over the chilled crust and smooth. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours or overnight.

Run a warm knife around the edges, release the tin, and grate lime zest over the top before slicing. Best consumed within 2 days.

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Mango Saffron Kulfi (Pexels)

Mango & Saffron Kulfi with Crushed Pistachios

Kulfi is one of India's most beloved frozen desserts, and its core ingredients - milk and dried fruits - carry genuine nutritional merit. Mangoes, the star of this recipe, are rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene; a review in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety highlights mangoes' polyphenol content and their potential anti-inflammatory properties. Saffron adds its own gentle antioxidant profile, making this an indulgent treat that earns its place on a guilt-free table.

Ingredients

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500 ml milk, well chilled

200 gms sweetened condensed milk

150 ml double cream

2 large ripe mangoes, peeled & chopped (approx. 300g flesh)

2 tbsp caster sugar (adjust to taste)

A generous pinch of saffron strands, steeped in 1 tbsp warm milk

½ tsp ground cardamom

40g mixed dry fruits (almonds, pistachios, cashews), finely chopped, to serve

Method

Blend the chilled milk, condensed milk, sugar, and mango pieces until completely smooth with no fibrous pulp remaining.

Add the cream, saffron milk, and cardamom. Blend briefly to combine. Taste and adjust sweetness.

Pour into kulfi moulds or small freezer-safe cups. Seal with lids or cling film and insert lolly sticks once partially set (about 45 minutes in).

Freeze for a minimum of 6 hours, or overnight for best results.

To unmould, briefly run the mould under warm water. Roll each kulfi in the chopped dry fruits and serve immediately.

Pineapple, Mango & Lime Ice Lollies (Canva)

Pineapple, Mango & Lime Ice Lollies

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme studied for its potential anti-inflammatory effects. A 2016 review in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine noted bromelain's promising role in reducing inflammation markers. Combined with vitamin-C-rich lime, these lollies are as refreshing as they are restorative — and with a simple light sugar syrup, they keep refined sweetness firmly in check.

Ingredients

110 gms golden caster sugar

380 gms frozen pineapple chunks

380 gms frozen mango chunks

Zest & juice of 2 limes

A small pinch of flaky sea salt

Method

Gently heat 200ml water with the caster sugar in a small saucepan over a low heat. Stir for 1–2 minutes until fully dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.

Place the frozen pineapple, frozen mango, lime juice, lime zest, sea salt, and cooled sugar syrup into a blender. Pulse in short bursts - you want a slightly textured, slushy consistency rather than a smooth purée.

Pour into ice lolly moulds. Fix the lids in place and insert sticks. Freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight.

To release, briefly dip each mould in warm water and ease out gently. Serve immediately.

Coconut Oats Panna Cotta

Coconut & Oat Milk Panna Cotta with Fresh Mango

This elegant panna cotta swaps traditional cream for a combination of coconut milk and oat milk - a change that brings both a lower saturated fat profile and, in the case of oat milk, a source of beta-glucan. A 2022 review confirmed beta-glucan's well-established role in supporting healthy cholesterol levels. Light, wobbly, and topped with jewel-bright mango - it's the sort of dessert that feels special without being heavy.

Ingredients

400 ml tinned coconut milk (full-fat is fine)

170 ml oat milk (or any plant milk)

2 tsp powdered gelatine

20 grams caster sugar (or sweetener of your choice)

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large ripe mango, peeled and sliced

1 lime, zested

1 teaspoons neutral oil, for greasing

Method

Lightly rub a little neutral oil for greasing around the inside of four ramekins, small mugs, or any heatproof cups you have. Set them on a tray.

Pour tinned coconut milk and oat milk into a medium saucepan. Sprinkle powdered gelatine and whisk well until there are no lumps. This is easier if you do it before the heat goes on.

Add 20 grams caster sugar (or sweetener of your choice) and place the pan over a medium heat. Stir regularly for about 5 minutes until the mixture just begins to bubble at the edges. Take it off the heat straight away and stir in 1 teaspoons vanilla extract.

Pour the mixture evenly into your prepared moulds. Leave to cool on the counter for 3 hours, then cover with cling film and pop in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or overnight before serving.

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