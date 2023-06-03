National Cheese Day recipes: Lip-smacking cheese sandwiches to amaze your taste buds

You can start and end your day with them. The ultimate comfort food, sandwiches can be customised as per your liking to suit your taste buds. There are sandwiches for every mood and season and considering there is so much scope for experimentation, you can hardly get bored of them. The taste of your versatile and delightful sandwiches can be elevated with the right chutneys, seasonings, and the way of cooking. Grilling them for example can give them a distinct texture, aroma and taste. Some people may also like to keep their sandwiches simple with minimum ingredients. If your sandwich is incomplete without a slice of cheese, here are 3 easy recipes by Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel, that you can try at home on the occasion of National Cheese Day (June 4).

1. Chutney chicken cheese grilled sandwich

There are sandwiches for every mood and season and considering there is so much scope for experimentation, you can hardly get bored of them(The Ashok Hotel)

Chutney chicken cheese grilled sandwich (The Ashok)

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

2 slices of bread (your choice of bread)

4 tablespoons chutney (mint chutney)

1 slices of cheese (Masala cheese slice)

Butter for grilling

Instructions

Preheat your grill over medium-high heat.

On both the sides, season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Cook the chicken breasts on the grill for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until they are cooked through and no longer pink in the centre. Remove from heat and let them rest for a few minutes. Once rested, slice the chicken breasts into thin slices.

Take two slices of bread and spread 1 tablespoon of chutney on each slice.

Place the sliced chicken on top of the chutney on one of the bread slices. Add a slice of cheese on top of the chicken.

Cover the sandwich with the other slice of bread, chutney side down.

Heat griddle over medium heat. Apply some butter on the surface. Place the sandwich onto the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side, or until the bread turns golden brown and the cheese melts.

Remove the sandwich from the pan, cut it diagonally into halves, and serve hot.

2. Masala cheese slice and sprout sandwich

Masala cheese slice and sprout sandwich (The Ashok)

Ingredients

2 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

2 cheese slices

1/4 cup mixed sprouts (such as mung bean sprouts, alfalfa sprouts, or any other sprouts of your choice)

1/4 onion, finely chopped

1/4 tomato, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon chaat masala

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Butter

Instructions

In a small bowl, mix the sprouts, chopped onion, chaat masala, cumin powder, red chili powder (if using), and salt. Set aside.

Spread the sprout mixture evenly over the cheese slice.

Layer the tomato slices on top of the sprout mixture.

Place the cheese slice on top of the mixture. Cover the cheese with the remaining sprout mixture. Cover the sandwich with the remaining slice of bread.

Spread a thin layer of butter on the outer sides of the bread slices. Heat the sandwich griller over medium heat.

Place the sandwich and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted.

Once the sandwich is golden brown and crispy, remove it from the sandwich griller.

Cut the sandwich diagonally into two halves and serve hot

3. Sauté spinach and cheese sandwich

Sauté spinach and cheese sandwich (The Ashok)

Ingredients

2 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

1 cup fresh spinach leaves, washed and chopped

1/4 cup grated cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or any cheese of your choice)

1/4 onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil or butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the sliced onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until it becomes translucent.

Add the chopped spinach leaves to the skillet and cook until wilted, stirring occasionally. This should take about 2-3 minutes.

Season the spinach mixture with salt and pepper according to your taste. Once the spinach is cooked, remove the skillet from heat.

Take one slice of bread and place half of the grated cheese on it. Spoon the sautéed spinach mixture over the cheese. Sprinkle the remaining grated cheese over the spinach.

Place the second slice of bread on top to create a sandwich. Heat a grill over medium heat.

Spread a little butter or olive oil on the outer sides of the bread slices. Place the sandwich in the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted.

Once the sandwich is golden brown and crispy, remove it from the grill.

Cut the sandwich diagonally into two halves and serve hot.

