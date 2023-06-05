National Veggie Burger Day: Tasty and easy-to-make veggie burger recipes

Burger is one of the popular fast foods everyone likes to dig in, but its high-calorie status and lack of fibre and other nutrients can make it unpopular amid fitness enthusiasts. It is possible to add a bit of plant power and some wonderful antioxidants to your burger by adding loads of healthy vegetables, legumes, and certain herbs and spices. National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated every year on June 5. Just like sandwiches, burgers can be customised to your liking. Also, if your mom feels you aren't having enough veggies, stuff them all in your burger and enhance the flavour with delightful chutneys and chaat masala. (Also read: International Burger Day 2023: 4 delicious millet burger recipes to enjoy during weekend)

Here are 4 wonderful veggies burger recipes you can make and also share with your fitness conscious friend, by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

1. Rajma Veggie Burger

Rajma Veggie Burger

Ingredients

Rajma (kidney beans) boiled - 200 gm

Coriander chopped - 25 gm

Cheese Cheddar Grated - 20 gm

Green Chilli chopped - 10 gm

Salt and black pepper to taste

Burger bun - 4

Fresh bread crumb - 250 gm

Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced onion

Oil - 100 ml

Mayonnaise - 50 gm

Chaat masala - 10 gm

Method

Make the burgers patties: In a medium bowl, using a fork, mash the rajma. Add chopped coriander, chopped chili cheese, chaat masala, salt and pepper mix until thoroughly mixed.

Add little bit bread crumb for binding. Add more bread crumb, if the mixture is too loose. Keep aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Divide into small section, roll and shape it into patties. Then roll it over to the left-over breadcrumbs

In a non-stick skillet pan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the patties and cook until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer the patties in a plate and preheat the pan to toast the burger bun. Slit bun from the middle and toast until the burgers are firm and cooked. Then spread mayonnaise and place the lettuce leaves, cheese, sliced tomato, sliced onion and burger patty. Place the other half of the burger Served with tomato ketchup and enjoy.

2. Corn and Mushroom Burger

Corn and mushroom burger

Ingredients

American corn (boiled) - 200 gm

Mushroom - 300 gm

Coriander chopped - 25 gm

Cheese cheddar grated - 20 gm

Green Chilli chopped - 10gm

Salt and black pepper to taste

Burger bun - 4

Onion chopped - 50 gm

Fresh bread crumb - 250 gm

Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced onion

Oil - 100 ml

Mayonnaise - 50 gm

Coriander powder - 10 gm

Method

Take boiled corn, blend in to the blender until smooth puree.

In a skillet, heat the oil. Add the chopped mushroom and onion and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add the corn mixture and all spices cook, for 5 to 6 minutes. Scrape the mixture onto a plate and freeze for 5 minutes.

Divide into small section, roll and shape it into patties. Then roll it over to the left-over breadcrumbs.

Heat the oil over medium-high. Add the patties and cook until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer the patties in a plate and preheat the pan to toast the burger bun.

Slit bun from the middle and toast until the burgers are firm and cooked. Then spread mayonnaise and place the lettuce leaves, cheese, sliced tomato, sliced onion and burger patty. Place the other half of the burger, serve with tomato ketchup and enjoy.

3. Quinoa Veggie Burger

Quinoa Veggie Burger

Ingredients

Quinoa - 200 gm

Potato boiled and mashed - 200 gm

Parsley chopped - 25 gm

Cheese cheddar grated - 20 gm

Ginger chopped - 10 gm

Salt and black pepper - to taste

Burger bun - 4

Onion chopped - 50 gm

Fresh bread crumb - 250 gm

Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced onion

Oil - 100 ml

Mayonnaise - 50 gm

Cumin powder - 10 gm

Method

In a medium saucepan, cook the quinoa in boiling water until just tender, for 10 minutes.

In a large non-stick skillet, heat the oil, add boiled quinoa and onion and cook over high heat, just for few minutes. Add the mashed potato and all spices cook, for a minute. Scrape the mixture onto a plate and refrigerate for 5 minutes.

To make the burgers patties: In a medium bowl take quinoa mixture, add chopped parsley, chopped ginger and salt pepper and mix properly. Add little bit bread crumb for binding. Add more if the mixture is loose. Keep aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Divide into small section, roll and shape it into patties. Then roll it over to the left-over breadcrumbs.

In a non-stick skillet pan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the patties and cook until browned on both sides, around 3-4 minutes per side.

Transfer the patties in a plate and preheat the pan to toast the burger bun. Slit bun from the middle and toast until the burgers are firm and cooked. Then spread mayonnaise or mint chutney and place the lettuce leaves, cheese, sliced tomato, sliced onion and burger patty. Place the other half of the burger, serve with tomato ketchup and enjoy.

