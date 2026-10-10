Navratri 2026: How to make Chef Kunal Kapur’s refreshing papaya smoothie for vrat

Navratri 2026: Looking for a quick, delicious and refreshing breakfast for vrat? Chef Kunal Kapur’s papaya smoothie is a simple recipe made with ripe papaya, chilled milk or curd, a touch of sweetness and a hint of cardamom. Here’s how to make this creamy drink at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )

Ingredients

Ripe papaya: 1 cup (peeled and diced)

Yoghurt (Dahi) or chilled milk: 1 cup (use fresh, thick curd for a creamy texture)

Honey or mishri (Rock Sugar): 1–2 tbsp (adjust based on the sweetness of the papaya)

Cardamom powder (Elaichi): A pinch (optional, for aroma)

Sendha namak (Rock Salt): A tiny pinch (optional, standard for vrat)

Ice cubes: 4–5

Chopped Dry Fruits: For garnishing (almonds, cashews, or pistachios)

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Method:

1. Prep the fruit: Thoroughly wash, peel, and chop the ripe papaya into cubes.

2. Blend everything: In a high-speed blender jar, combine the papaya cubes, fresh yoghurt (or chilled milk), honey/sweetener, a pinch of cardamom powder, and ice cubes.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Make it Smooth: Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture turns into a rich, velvety, and completely smooth consistency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Make it Smooth: Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture turns into a rich, velvety, and completely smooth consistency. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Serve and garnish: Pour the chilled smoothie into a tall glass. Garnish the top with sliced almonds and pistachios for a lovely crunch. Enjoy immediately!

Tips to make the perfect papaya smoothie

Choose ripe papaya: A naturally sweet, ripe fruit gives the smoothie a rich flavour without requiring too much added sweetener.

Adjust the consistency: Use chilled milk for a lighter smoothie or thick curd for a creamier texture.

Add a hint of flavour: A pinch of cardamom complements the sweetness of papaya.

Keep the toppings simple: Chopped nuts add texture and make the drink more satisfying.

This easy papaya smoothie is a refreshing way to begin your Navratri morning. With a handful of ingredients and just a few minutes of preparation, it can be a convenient addition to your vrat breakfast menu.

About Chef Kunal Kapur

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.