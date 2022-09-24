Navratri paneer recipes 2022: 5 healthy and tasty paneer recipes you must try

Navratri paneer recipes 2022: The auspicious Hindu festival of Navratri has arrived along with the fasting season and Garba rhythms. One of the most cherished Hindu festival is Navratri, which is celebrated to honour the goddess Durga. Fasting is a crucial component of Navratri and is associated with good fortune. Navratri is not complete without it. Hindu devotees observe a 9-day fast during Navratri. While fasting is a great way to detoxify and tone your body it is equally important to include meals that are nutritious and satisfy your caloric requirements to that you don't feel worn out and drained at the end of the day. Paneer is a great ingredient to add to your fasting recipes as it is rich in protein, easy to digest and easy to cook. Here are some healthy and tasty paneer recipes that you must try. (Also read: Navratri fasting recipes 2022: 5 delicious recipes you must try )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Dahi Paneer Kebabs

(Recipe by Instagram/@nitislove4cooking)

Dahi Paneer Kebabs (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

4 boiled potatoes

1/2 cup paneer

2 tbsp hung curd

1 tblsp samak rice atta

1 tbsp ginger

Chopped Green chillies

Finely chopped Coriander leaves

Sendha Namak

Red chilli powder, to taste

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1/2 tsp Garam masala

1/2 tsp Oil for brushing

Method:

- Boil potatoes and grate in a mixing bowl. Add crumbled paneer and hung curd.

- Add Green Chillies, ginger, sendha namak, red chilli powder and garam masala.

- Add chopped coriander leaves and samak rice flour and combine everything well.

- Take small portions and shape them into kebabs. Preheat Air Fryer at 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

- Place the kebabs and brush them with little oil on top. Air fry them for 15 minutes till golden. Serve with Phalahari Chutney.

2. Rajgira Paneer Paratha

(Recipe by Instagram/@nurturehealthsolutions1)

Rajgira Paneer Paratha (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 cup Rajgira Flour (Amaranth Flour)

1/2 cup Paneer, grated

1-2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

2 tablespoons Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

Salt or rock salt to taste

2 teaspoons Oil or ghee for cooking

Method:

- Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl with dough consistency.

- Divide the dough into 3 equal portions and roll it onto a board.

- Heat a Flat bottomed pan and add the rolled paratha with some ghee/oil and cook it on both the sides for about 2 minutes.

- Serve your crispy Rajgira Paneer Paratha hot!

3. Paneer Makhana Gulgule Chaat

(Recipe by Dr. Drishti Parekh, Clinical Nutritionist)

Paneer Makhana Gulgule Chaat (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1.25 cup Phool Makhane

1 small Boiled potato, peeled and mashed

1 cup Shredded Paneer

3 tablespoon Any vrat flour

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon Degi Mirch or Red chili Powder

1 teaspoon Dried mint leaves, crushed

2 small green chilies chopped

For Gulgule

1 medium Cucumber, peeled and shredded

Vrat ki Green chuteny

Method:

- Start by dry-roasting the raw makhane first. Maintain the heat on a medium-low flame and keep stirring occasionally.

- The key is to them nicely toasted and light brown. Therefore, keep a watchful eye and stir occasionally.

- Once done, take it off the flame and allow the makhane to cool comfortably.

- Transfer the cooled makhane to a food processor. Pulse until the mixture looks fine and powdery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Next, combine the powdered makhane with paneer, potatoes, flour, spices, and green chillies.

- Knead until well blended. Add 1-2 tablespoon of warm water to knead a soft dough.

- Grease your hands. Shape this mixture into evenly sized balls. Grease a appe pan and cook paneer makhane balls until crispy.

- Assemble balls in a serving ball, top with shredded cucumbers, chutney, vrat ka chaat masala and serve immediately.

4. Paneer Roll

(Recipe by Instagram/@dhawanigaala11)

Paneer Roll (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

2 small sweet potato, boiled

2 cups paneer, mashed

1 Green chilli

1/2 tsp ginger

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp sendha namak

7-8 Raisins

1 tsp black powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg

2 tsp coriander leaves

2 tsp ghee

Method:

- Take boiled sweet potato and paneer in a bowl together. Add green chilli and ginger to it. Mix them well.

- Add cumin powder, sendha namak, raisins, black pepper, cardamom powder, nutmeg and coriander leaves.

- Mix the ingredients well and make a dough. Make rolls out of the dough.

- Now take ghee in a pan and put the rolls in it to pan fry. Fry till the rolls get golden brown. Serve hot with chutney and sauce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Paneer Tikki

(Recipe by Juhi Kapoor, Nutritionist and Fitness Trainer)

Paneer Tikki (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

100 gm crumbled paneer

1 boiled potato

1 chopped green chilli

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Few chopped coriander 2 tbsp singhara flour

Ghee/oil for tawa frying

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salt to taste

Method:

- Boil & mash Potato, mix with crumbled paneer.

- Add all spices and knead well

- Flatten the mixture into tikkis

- Grill or tawa fry with ghee/ oil 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

- Serve with Chutney & curd

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter