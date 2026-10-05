Next time you crave dessert, try this fudgy walnut brownie recipe that is ready in just 10 minutes and has 26g of protein

Ever had a craving for a fudgy, chocolaty dessert but held back because it is unhealthy and can cause sugar spikes and increased calorie intake? If so, you are not alone. Desserts are often the first thing to be struck out from a healthy diet if you are going into a calorie deficit. However, that doesn't have to be the case.

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Walnut fudgy protein brownie recipe

This quick recipe, shared by nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, shows how to make a high-protein dessert—a fudgy walnut protein brownie—at home in just 10 minutes with basic pantry ingredients. The dessert packs 26 grams of protein, helping satisfy sweet cravings without compromising dietary goals.

“Why eat brownies made with refined flour when you can make these high-protein brownies at home in just 10 minutes? And if you tell people you ordered them from outside, they’ll literally believe you. This fudgy walnut brownie packs 26 grams of protein, satisfying your sweet cravings without the guilt—because, apparently, we can have our dessert and hit our protein goals too,” Kiran said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the nutritionist, you don't need anything fancy to make this dessert. The recipe can be prepared with ingredients you already have at home. So, the next time a craving for sweets strikes, don't overthink it. Here's the detailed recipe: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the nutritionist, you don't need anything fancy to make this dessert. The recipe can be prepared with ingredients you already have at home. So, the next time a craving for sweets strikes, don't overthink it. Here's the detailed recipe: {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Time: 10 minutes

⦿ Protein: 26 grams

Ingredients

⦿ 10 to 12 Medjool dates, pitted

⦿ ½ cup walnuts

⦿ 2 to 3 tbsp roasted mixed seeds (pumpkin + sunflower seeds + melon seeds)

⦿ 1 scoop fermented yeast protein

⦿ 2 to 3 pieces dark chocolate or 1 to 2 tsp cacao powder

⦿ Melted dark chocolate, for topping

⦿ Optional: powdered sugar and chopped pistachios for garnish

Method

Step 1: To a grinder, add dates, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, protein powder and dark chocolate or cacao powder.

Step 2: Blend this mix until you get a fudgy, brownie-like texture.

Step 3: If it feels too powdery or dry, add one to two more dates and blend again.

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Step 4: Once you get a brownie-like texture, transfer the mix into a container and press everything together to mould it into a cake-like shape.

Step 5: Drizzle the brownie with dark chocolate sauce or syrup and garnish with chopped pistachios.

Step 6: Cut bite-sized pieces of the brownie cake. Serve and enjoy.