Not a fan of coffee? This homemade blueberry matcha recipe topped with a luscious blue pea sweet cream is perfect for matcha maniacs

Are you a certified matcha maniac? Coffee may have had its time in the spotlight, but matcha is stealing the show with its vibrant colour, earthy flavour and Pinterest-y appeal. If you’re already obsessed with the green beverage or simply looking for a fun new way to enjoy it at home, we’ve got just the recipe for you. All you need is a handful of ingredients and a little kitchen magic to whip it up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Switch up your morning caffeine fix: Try this recipe for salted cream coffee that blends sweet and savoury flavours

Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared a delicious blueberry matcha recipe featuring a luscious homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk and earthy matcha, finished with a dreamy layer of frothy blue pea sweet cream for the ultimate indulgence. In an Instagram video shared on October 4, the content creator describes the drink as, “Homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk, freshly whisked matcha, and a fluffy honey-sweetened blue pea cream come together for the perfect chilled treat!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the blueberry compote 12 to 15 blueberries

1 tbsp castor sugar

A splash of water For the matcha latte 1 tbsp matcha powder

⅓ cup hot water

½ cup milk of your choice

A generous handful of ice cubes For the blue pea sweet cream 3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp butterfly pea tea powder

2 tsp honey Method Add the blueberries, castor sugar and a splash of water to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the berries soften and release their juices. Lightly mash them with the back of a spoon and continue cooking until you have a thick, jam-like consistency. Set aside to cool. Sift the matcha powder into a bowl or cup to remove any lumps. Add the hot water and whisk vigorously until the matcha is smooth and slightly frothy. Set aside. Add the fresh cream, milk, butterfly pea tea powder and honey to a bowl. Using a milk or coffee frother, whip the mixture until it becomes light, fluffy and slightly thickened. Spoon the blueberry compote into the bottom of a serving glass. Fill the glass with plenty of ice, then pour in the milk, followed by the prepared matcha. Gently spoon the blue pea sweet cream over the top. Stir everything together just before drinking, serve chilled and enjoy! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the blueberry compote 12 to 15 blueberries

1 tbsp castor sugar

A splash of water For the matcha latte 1 tbsp matcha powder

⅓ cup hot water

½ cup milk of your choice

A generous handful of ice cubes For the blue pea sweet cream 3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp butterfly pea tea powder

2 tsp honey Method Add the blueberries, castor sugar and a splash of water to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the berries soften and release their juices. Lightly mash them with the back of a spoon and continue cooking until you have a thick, jam-like consistency. Set aside to cool. Sift the matcha powder into a bowl or cup to remove any lumps. Add the hot water and whisk vigorously until the matcha is smooth and slightly frothy. Set aside. Add the fresh cream, milk, butterfly pea tea powder and honey to a bowl. Using a milk or coffee frother, whip the mixture until it becomes light, fluffy and slightly thickened. Spoon the blueberry compote into the bottom of a serving glass. Fill the glass with plenty of ice, then pour in the milk, followed by the prepared matcha. Gently spoon the blue pea sweet cream over the top. Stir everything together just before drinking, serve chilled and enjoy! {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.