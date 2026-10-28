Nutritionist shares cheesy and spicy egg ema datshi recipe: Pure comfort food and rich in protein

When it comes to cooking, the recipe is more like a guideline than a rule. This allows us to tinker with recipes and give them our own unique touches. Aathira Sethumadhavan, certified nutritionist and digital content creator, does just that with the classic Bhutanese dish, ema datshi.

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Taking to Instagram on October 22, Aathira shared her own recipe that brings together the comfort of the chilli pepper and cheese-laden classic stew with the nutritional richness of boiled eggs. And she even suggested her own pairing for the dish.

“Cheesy, spicy, garlicky and ready in minutes! My boiled egg take on ema datshi is pure comfort, and it’s perfect with idiyappam, appam or bread,” wrote the nutritionist in the caption. Each serving of the dish apparently has 18 grams of protein and just 270 calories. It also has 12 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of fat per serving.

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{{^usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings of about 230 grams each. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings of about 230 grams each. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for egg ema datshi

1 tsp light butter (5g)

6 garlic cloves, chopped (18g)

4 green chillies, chopped (20g)

2 cheese slices (40g)

1 chicken stock cube (10g) – use a zero-salt one if you can

1 tsp sugar (4g)

¾ cup water (200ml)

1 tbsp cornflour + 2 tbsp water, for the slurry (8g)

4 boiled eggs, sliced (200g)

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Method of preparation

First, heat light butter in a pan. To it, add lots of chopped garlic and green chillies. Next, add the cheese slices, chicken stock cube, sugar and water. Let it bubble till the cheese melts. Stir in the cornflour slurry into the pan and let it thicken. Now, add the sliced boiled eggs into the pan and let it simmer for a couple of minutes. The egg ema datshi is ready. Serve it hot in a bowl along with idiyappam, appam or bread as sides and enjoy.

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This article is for informational purposes only.