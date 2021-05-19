Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Chef Gordon Ramsay approved Vegan Wellington will blow your socks off
recipe

Recipe: Chef Gordon Ramsay approved Vegan Wellington will blow your socks off

This vegan recipe for Wellington is not only healthy and delicious, but relatively easier to make than the original and intimidating Beef Wellington. Check out the Gordon Ramsay approved dish that is served up at his Dubai restaurant....
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Vegan Wellington(Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)

Chef Gordon Ramsay may be the most sharp tongued celebrity chef we may have ever seen, but the Master Chef's culinary prowess and expertise makes even the greats of the culinary world bow down to him. The chef's Beef Wellington is not only considered as Chef Ramsay's 'greatest dish' but has also been used as a very difficult cooking challenge in many of the food shows he has judged over the years. While the original dish has starts with the finest fillet steak in the centre, coated with a layer of duxelles and then wrapped in a delicate puff pastry before being baked, it may not be the easiest dish to cook up.

However, this vegan recipe for Wellington is not only healthy and delicious, but relatively easier to make than the original and intimidating Beef Wellington. Check out the Gordon Ramsay approved dish that is served up at his Dubai restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen:

Vegan Wellington

Ingredients

100 grams Cauliflower

80 grams Kale thick chiffonade

50 grams Mixed mushrooms – Oyster, Portobello and Button diced

10 grams Truffle oil

10 grams Dried porcini – Soaked and chopped – Keep the liquor for the jus

10 grams Hazelnuts.

10 grams Pine nuts

1/4 tsp Cumin

1/4 tsp Hot Smoked paprika

50 grams Quinoa

80 grams diced butternut squash

400 grams tomato sauce

80 grams Bread crumbs

1 Saj bread 20cm diameter

1 sheet of Vegan puff pastry

Method:

Break down cauliflower into small florets and fry at 180 until golden brown.

Blanch Kale and sautee the mushrooms with garlic, butter and thyme

Cook quinoa in salted boiling water for 12 mins, drain and cool

Toast hazelnuts and pine nuts at 160C degrees for 8 minutes

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Adjust the spices and seasoning to taste. They are just meant to be a subtle background flavor.

Roll the mix in the saj bread then in the puff pastry. Combine 2 spoons of olive oil with a teaspoon of turmeric and brush each wellington.

Bake for 15 minutes at 190 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy. Serve with your choice of sides, like sauteed vegetables or fresh tossed salad and enjoy with your loved ones.

(Recipe by Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)

