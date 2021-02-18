Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles

Do you know what is a great dish that always manages to take care of your hunger pangs and at the same time satiate your taste buds while not requiring a lot of preparation or cooking time? Sounds like a win-win situation, no? Well, that is exactly what the Burnt Chilli Garlic Noddles are.

Yes, today we are going to share with the recipe of these noodles that are the star of the show and don’t really require the company of any sort of gravy. They are delicious as they are and today we are going to show you how you can make them at home.

Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For boiling noodles:

Noodles 1 packet (raw)

Water for boiling

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

For red chilli paste:

8-10 Kashmiri red chillies

Hot water for soaking

For making noodles:

2 tbsp oil

3 tbsp garlic (chopped)

1 tbsp ginger (chopped)

4-5 red chillies (roughly broken)

3 tbsp red chilli paste

2 tsp green chilli paste

2-3 green chillies (sliced)

1/3rd cup onions (sliced)

1/3rd cup carrots (julienned)

1/3rd cup red bell pepper (julienned)

1/3rd cup yellow bell pepper (julienned)

1/3rd cup capsicum (julienned)

½ cup cabbage (shredded)

1 tsp soy sauce

Salt to taste

A pinch of white pepper powder

A pinch of aromat powder (optional)

A pinch of sugar

Boiled noodles/chowmein

1/3rd cup spring onion greens and bulbs

Fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp vinegar

Spring onion greens for garnish

Method:

First, we will start by boiling the raw noodles and for that, we will set a wok filled with water, add salt and oil to it and bring to a roaring boil. To that, we will add the raw noodles and once the noodles separate from each other, we will switch off the flame and let them sit in hot water for 2-3 minutes.

Finally, we will strain them out from boiling water and quickly refresh them with cold water. Drizzle a little oil and coat the noodles well, to avoid them from sticking. Keep them aside for later use.

After that, we will start with the red chilli paste. Soak the Kashmiri red chilli in hot water for 5 minutes and take them out and let them cool. Once cooled, transfer to a mixer grinder and make a fine paste, add some water to grind it well.

For the next step, set a wok on medium heat, add oil, chopped garlic and ginger and let them cook them for 1-2 minutes. Add the red chillies and cook until the chillies and garlic start to turn brown. Further, add red chilli paste and cook until the oil separates. Increase the flame to high heat, to get the evident burnt flavour. Now add green chillies, green chilli paste, veggies, soy sauce, salt & pepper, aromat powder and sugar, and saute them on high flame for 1-2 minutes. (Tip: you can add MSG or aromatic powder for the extra flavour.)

Add the boiled noodles, spring onions greens and bulbs, fresh coriander and vinegar, stir and toss well on high flame for a minute. Add soy sauce, green chilli paste, red chilli sauce, vinegar, tomato ketchup, salt and white pepper powder to taste and sugar, toss well for a minute. Burnt garlic chilli noodles are ready, serve it immediately with schezwan sauce and garnish some spring onion greens.

Enjoy the delicious noodles and tell us what you think about them?

(Recipe courtesy: YouTube/Your Food Lab)

