Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies

They say peanut butter brownies won’t let you down when looking for an easy chocolate treat that are universally loved and so we dug up a recipe of chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies to bring an instant smile on the breakfast table. If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust.

Easy to customise, these drool-worthy brownies can be whipped up quickly as a fancy dessert that tastes perfect for both kids and adults. Prepared in merely 30 minutes, they yield around 10 to 14 brownies with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options.

Check out the recipe of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies here:

Ingredients:

Brownies

You can use any brownie recipe that fits an 8-inch pan, such as: Vegan Brownies or Black Bean Brownies, or Keto Brownies (for a flourless option)

Peanut Butter Filling

6 tbsp peanut butter, or allergy-friendly sub

6 tbsp butter (for butter-free, use this 3 ingredient peanut butter mousse)

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar or erythritol

1 1/2 tsp milk of choice

Chocolate Coating (Optional)

3 oz chocolate chips or broken-up chocolate bar

1/2 tsp oil

Method:

Bake brownies according to recipe directions. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Make sure butter and peanut butter are soft, then whip all filling ingredients together until completely smooth.

You can use a hand mixer for smoother results but technically you can also use a fork if you're very patient. Spread over brownies. If desired, carefully melt chocolate, stir in oil, smooth over peanut butter layer and freeze to set.

(Recipe: Katie, Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)

Which dessert do you swear by?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter