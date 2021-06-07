Recipe: End your Monday on a healthy note with Yasmin Karachiwala's cinnamon roll cake

Who doesn’t love homemade cinnamon rolls, right? They are fluffy, soft, and melt in your mouth. It is a perfect dish to satiate the sweet tooth cravings. Now, think of cinnamon roll cake. We like to call it a win-win situation. You get to enjoy the goodness of cinnamon roll and the comfort of cake in one perfect sweet dish. You can eat it with breakfast since it is technically a cinnamon roll or just as a snack in the evening. Just thinking about it is making us hungry.

However, if you like to keep your calories in check, a cinnamon roll cake might not be a great option. But what if we tell you that we have found a healthy and delectable alternative. Yes, you read that right. Today, we are sharing the recipe for a cinnamon roll cake. You can whip it up in just five minutes. It is not only delicious but will also help satisfy your cravings. The best part about this cinnamon roll cake is that it amounts to just 150 calories intake. How do we know this? The recipe was shared by Bollywood’s favourite fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. She also mentioned the number of calories in her post.

Yasmin took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself making the cinnamon roll cake. She even specified all the ingredients and steps required for the sweet dish in her caption.

Ingredients:

1/4 of a banana

3 tbsp of oats flour

1 tbsp of almond flour

1 tbsp of protein powder

1/4 tsp of baking powder

1/4 cup of almond milk

Cinnamon (to taste)

Cinnamon sugar (coconut sugar + cinnamon)

Dash of salt

Cookie butter

Method:

Mash the banana in a bowl and add the dry ingredients and almond milk to it. Now, whisk the ingredients to form a batter.

Transfer half the batter into a ramekin or mug and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top. Pour the remaining batter on top and then sprinkle cinnamon sugar and pecans.

Bake for 1 and 1/2 minute in the microwave. Drizzle some cookie butter on top and enjoy!

(Recipe: yasminkarachiwala)

