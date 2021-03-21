IND USA
Recipe: These Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells will leave you drooling(Instagram/betterfoodguru)
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:28 PM IST

As per a clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. According to another study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

With all factors pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance this Sunday and dug up a recipe of vegan stuffed shells which left us drooling with their marriage of Irish and Italian flavours that looked tantalizing enough for our taste buds. Check out the recipe of Irish/Italian vegan stuffed shells here:

Ingredients:

Quick sauce

1 large can crushed tomatoes

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp italian seasoning

1 pinch crushed red pepper

1 pinch turbinado sugar

1/2 yellow onion diced

Method:

Sauté garlic, onions, crushed red pepper and Italian seasoning in oil until toasty and fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, salt and sugar, bring to boil then lower heat and simmer while shells and potatoes cook

For Cashew, Arugula Pesto

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup cashews

1 lemon

8 oz arugula

4 oz basil

Pinch salt

Method:

In blender combine ingredients and blend smooth

For Vegan Mashed Potatoes

5 medium potatoes peeled and cubed

1 sweet potato peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons vegan butter

1/4 cup unsweetened plant milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

Method:

Boil potatoes and yams until soft, about 15 minutes. Mash and mix in butter, milk and spices

Cook 1 pound Jumbo Shells In a large 8x10 oven safe pan, put 1 cup of sauce on the bottom and spread to edges. Dip shells in remaining sauce so they don’t dry out. Fill each shell with mashed potatoes and place in pan until all filled.

Drizzle remaining sauce around the shells, cover with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes at 375. Remove from oven and top each shell with a dollop of pesto. Garnish with crushed red pepper and basil. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Sara Tercero, Instagram/betterfoodguru)

Many Hollywood celebrities root for a vegan diet. Earlier this year, 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson, who has been on plant-based diet for about 30 years, appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' and insisted that a plant-based diet can make anyone a better lover.

Even American reality TV star Kim Kardashian had taken to her Instagram handle, this year in February and shared with her fans about how going vegan and plant-based products 'does good to a body'.

