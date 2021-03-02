Recipe: Try gluten-free 'Everything Bagel' and keep coming back for another bite
- Say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check the recipe of Everything Bagel inside
Tuesdays always come with the added baggage of mid-week blues but few bites into a scrumptious bagel are enough to beat them hollow. Wrapping up work this evening, all we are looking forward is to try our hands into whipping up gluten-free Everything Bagel which is also dairy-free and yeast-free.
Made from whole grains, bagels may help balance blood sugar and come handy in supporting healthy digestion. Hence, we decided to say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds.
Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check out the recipe of Everything Bagel here:
Ingredients:
3 tbsp ground flax + 1/2 cup water
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
3 tbsp maple syrup
2 cups cassava flour
1/2 cup arrowroot starch
1 cup coconut flour
1/2 cup brown rice flour
2 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/3 cup + 1-2 tbsp water
Ingredients for Everything seasoning:
2 tbsp onion granules or flakes
2 tbsp garlic granules or flakes
2 tbsp black sesame seeds
2 1/2 tbsp white sesame seeds
1 tbsp poppy seeds
1 tsp flaked or regular sea salt (optional)
Method:
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Preheat oven to 430F/220C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the ground flaxseeds and water. Let it stand for 5 minutes. Pour in the coconut oil and maple syrup and whisk until uniform. Set aside.
In a large bowl, add the cassava flour, arrowroot, coconut flour, brown rice flour and baking powder. Whisk until uniform and lump-free. Pour in the wet ingredients and stir, adding water one tablespoon at a time, until the dough starts coming together. Knead with your hands until you get a uniform, soft dough.
Shape the dough into balls, flatten slightly and make a hole in the middle using a chopstick on your finger. The dough is quite crumbly, so smaller bagels will be easier to shape. Gently submerge a bagel in boiling water and cook for 30 seconds on both sides. Transfer to baking sheet and sprinkle Everything Seasoning on top. Repeat with rest of dough.
Bake for 18-20 minutes, until lightly browned on top. Transfer to wire rack and cool. These bagels taste best when still slightly warm. Best stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
(Recipe: Instagram/medicalmedium)
This recipe preps up around 5 to 6 bagels.
