Rustle up these homemade rice kurkure to spice up your tea time; recipe inside

Craving for something spicy and crunchy with your tea this evening? The good news is that you don't need to get your grocery bag out and head for your neighbourhood store. How about a healthy and homemade snack that you can quickly prepare at home with easily available ingredients? Chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share the recipe of rice kurkure or chawal ke kurkure and we can't wait to try this interesting recipe. (Also read: Navratri 2022: Quick and delicious Makhana recipes to enjoy)

All you need for this recipe is raw rice and some common spices like jeera, black sesame, haldi, amchur, pudina and mirch powder. Kapur suggests you to have these crunchy snacks with yoghurt and cucumber dip which will also keep your tummy cool this summer. Check out the recipe:

Chawal Ke Kurkure (Rice Kurkure)

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

For Kurkure Dough

Chawal (rice) - 1 cup (235gm)

Jeera (cumin seeds) - ½ tbspn

Kalonji (black sesame) - 1 tbsp

Pani (water) - 1¼ cup

Haldi(turmeric) - ½ tsp

Oil to fry

Salt - a pinch

Sugar - a pinch

For cucumber and yoghurt dip

Mayonnaise - ¼ cup

Dahi (yoghurt) - ½ cup

Lassan (garlic), chopped - ¼ tsp

Pudina (mint), chopped - ¼ cup

Kheera (cucumber), chopped - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Kali Mirch (pepper) to taste

Masala

Salt - ¾ tsp

Black salt - 1tsp

Kashmiri mirch powder - 1 tbsp

Mint powder - 1 tbsp

Raw mango powder - 1 tbsp

Chaat masala (optional) - 1 tsp

Method

* Grind the rice in mixer grinder and make a fine powder. Sieve the flour as you transfer it to a bowl.

* Add turmeric, cumin, black sesame and/or kalonji along with the salt to the flour.

* On a medium flame toast this flour in a pan, moving constantly for at least 5 minutes. Do not give any colour to the flour, this is just to activate the starches.

* In a sauce pan bring the water to a simmer. Remove the toasted rice flour in a mixing bowl or a parat and add in the water a little at a time. Mix in the water with a spoon before you pour in more water.

* Once the water is incorporated and the dough is warm enough to handle, begin kneading. Knead the dough till it forms a nice smooth ball and is soft to touch.

* To begin portioning first take a bit of the dough and cover the rest with a damp cloth. Portion the dough into smaller balls then roll them into long kurkure like sticks. Repeat this process for the rest of the dough.

* To make the challas, pick up the kurkure sticks that you have shaped, and make the two ends meet to form a circle. Press to close this joint and keep aside.

* To fry, bring the oil to medium to high heat and add in the kurkure/challa a few at a time. Use the perforated spoon or a jhara to move the kurkure around in the oil to open them up and ensure even frying.

* Fry till bubbles around the kurkure reduce considerably for about 7-10 minutes and transfer to plate with a kitchen towel to drain the excess oil.

* To make the masala, mix together all the ingredients in a bowl and sprinkle over the kurkure while they are hot. This will ensure that the masala stick to the kurkure. The kurkure are ready to be devoured.

For cucumber yoghurt dip

* Chop the cucumbers into small cubes and then roughly chop some mint and transfer to a bowl.

* Add the yoghurt, chopped garlic and mayonnaise to this.

* Correct the seasoning with salt and pepper and mix everything well.

