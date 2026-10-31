Sameera Reddy shares traditional chiroti recipe: Here's how to make this crispy and flaky South Indian festive sweet at home

Actor and fitness enthusiast Sameera Reddy is quite active on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her daily routine, from workout sessions to healthy recipes. In her October 31 post, she shared a recipe for Chiroti, a much-loved festive delicacy from Karnataka and other parts of South India.

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Crispy, flaky and delicately sweet, these golden layers of goodness make for a delightful treat. Chiroti is a perfect addition to festive gatherings and can also be prepared ahead of time and stored, making it ideal for the festive season. (Also read: World Pasta Day 2026: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe adds a spicy Indian twist to the Italian classic )

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Let’s take a look at how to prepare this delicious festive favourite.

Ingredients

3 cups maida

1 cup rava

1 cup rice flour

1 cup ghee

1½ cups coarsely ground sugar

A pinch of salt

Oil or ghee for frying

Powdered cardamom (optional)

Almond flakes for garnish

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Method:

{{^usCountry}} 1. Mix maida, rava, salt and ⅓ cup ghee. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and rest for 20–30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Mix maida, rava, salt and ⅓ cup ghee. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and rest for 20–30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Divide the dough into six equal portions and roll each into a medium-sized roti.

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3. Mix the remaining ghee with rice flour to prepare a smooth, spreadable paste.

4. Place the rotis one over another, spreading the ghee-rice flour mixture evenly between each layer.

5. Roll the layered rotis tightly into a long log and cut into approximately ¾-inch pieces.

6. Gently flatten each piece into a small puri shape.

7. Deep-fry on medium heat until lightly golden, crisp and flaky.

8. While still warm, sprinkle generously with coarsely ground sugar, almond flakes and cardamom powder.

Storage tips

Allow the Chirotis to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container. They can stay fresh for up to 15 days when stored properly. Make sure there is no moisture in the storage container, as this can affect their crispness.

Why Chiroti makes a perfect festive treat

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Traditional sweets have a special place in Indian celebrations, and Chiroti is no exception. Its delicate layers, satisfying crunch and gentle sweetness make it a wonderful choice for festive evenings, family gatherings and special occasions. Another advantage is that it can be prepared well in advance, saving time when you have guests coming over.

Sameera Reddy's Instagram recipe is also a reminder that traditional homemade delicacies continue to be an important part of our food culture. If you enjoy experimenting with regional Indian recipes, Chiroti is a delicious addition to your festive menu. Serve it to guests, enjoy it with a cup of tea or simply savour it as an after-meal sweet. This golden, crispy delicacy is sure to bring a little extra sweetness to your celebrations!

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