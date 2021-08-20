Recipe: Check out this kheer puri recipe made from potato, chestnuts

This recipe for Vrat Ki Kheer Puri by Chef Ranveer Brar takes around 40 minutes to prepare and serve, uses healthy grains and alternatives like water chestnut flour, and while it may be rich because of the ghee and nuts, the healthy ingredients make it a perfect after meal dessert dish.

Water chestnuts are highly nutritious are a great source of fiber, vitamins and healthy antioxidants, given that they have no fat they are also low in calories, and contain no fat. Check this healthy recipe out:

Ingredients

½ cup Barnyard Millet

1 tsp Ghee

1 medium Sweet Potato - finely chopped

500-600 ml Milk

¼ cup Sugar

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

For Fried Nuts

1 tbsp Ghee

10-12 Almonds

1 tbsp Chironji

For Puri

1 medium Potato - fine mashed

1 cup Water Chestnut Flour

Sendha Namak to taste

1-2 tbsp Water

Oil for frying

Method to prepare

Heat a pot or kadhai on medium heat and add barnyard millet and saute for a minute.

Then add some ghee and saute until fragrant now add chopped sweet potato and continue sauteing for 2-3 minutes on medium heat.

Add the milk and let it cook completely or until thickened.

Once thickened properly add some more milk then bring it to a boil and add sugar, let it cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Now finish it with cardamom powder, fried nuts, mix and switch off the flames.

For Fried Nuts

In a small pan, heat ghee and add almonds, let them fry for half a minute, add the chironji, and continue frying for another half minute.

Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Puri

Add finely mashed potato, water chestnut flour, sendha namak, and knead it properly in a bowl.

Now sprinkle some water and knead it into a soft dough. Keep aside for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil on medium heat for frying.

Then take a small portion from the dough and then using the palm of your hand flatten it out by applying some ghee.

Repeat this process for all of the dough and deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot with kheer.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

