Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Spice up your tea time with this yummy dhokla recipe
recipe

Spice up your tea time with this yummy dhokla recipe

Always wondering what to eat next with your tea or for snacks? Dhokla is an easy to whip up recipe that will not only curb your cravings but also leave you licking your fingers. Check it out....
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Dhokla(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

2 cup Gram flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp Lemon juice

⅓ cup Curd

2 tsp Ginger paste

1 tbsp Turmeric water

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Oil

2 tsp Fruit salt

For tempering

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

1 tsp Asafoetida

2-3 Green chillies

½ cup Coconut water

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

For Tam Tam Dhokla

1 tsp Sesame oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

1 tsp Sesame seeds

2 tsp Red chilli powder

1 tbsp Lemon juice

Few Coriander leaves

For khamani

1 cup Sides of Dhokla, crumb

1 tsp Sesame seeds

1 tbsp Tadka

1 tsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp Coriander leaves

Nylon Sev

Fresh Pomegranate seeds

For Garnish

1 tbsp Fresh Coriander leaves, chopped

Method to prepare

● In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, salt to taste, sugar, lemon juice, curd, ginger paste, turmeric water, turmeric powder, water as required and whisk it nicely. Mix them properly into smooth batter. Make sure that there are no lumps.

● In another bowl, add oil and fruit salt and mix well. Transfer this into the mixture and mix everything well. For Steaming

● Pour a glass of water into a 3 or 5 litres capacity pressure cooker and heat it over medium flame for 4-5 minutes before placing the greased plates.

● Place a small stand or a small bowl in the pressure cooker and place greased plates filled with batter over it.

● Close the pressure cooker lid and remove the whistle. Cook it over medium flame for 15 minutes. After 15-minutes open the lid and insert the toothpick or knife to check if dhokla is cooked or not. If it is not cooked then cook it more for 5-minutes.

For Tempering

● In a pan heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafetida, green chilli let it splutter.

● Add coconut water, salt to taste, sugar and coriander leaves mix well.

● Pour the tadka on the steam dhokla.

For Tam Tam Dhokla

● Heat sesame oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, sesame seeds and let it splutter.

● Add red chilli powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves and dhokla toss it well.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP