Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Squid Game-themed Halloween dog treats to try this season
recipe

Squid Game-themed Halloween dog treats to try this season

The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularised by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, said shop owner Lee Jin-sun, who has a one-year-old Maltese poodle named Geumdong.
A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's Squid Game TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies.(REUTERS/Heo Ran/File Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Reuters |

A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's Squid Game TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies.

The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies popularised by the series, as well as the guards in pink jumpsuits and black masks who appear in the nine-part thriller, said shop owner Lee Jin-sun, who has a one-year-old Maltese poodle named Geumdong.

"We can't go to Halloween parties these days (due to Covid-19). So, after watching the Squid Game, I came up with the idea of baking these cookies my dog loves," she said, of the treats in which she uses rice and coconut powder instead of wheat, and beetroot and carob for colouring.

Lee's one-on-one, in-person class is already fully booked for October.

"It's like a dog version of Squid Game. It's so much fun and seems like the dog loves it too," said Hwang Hye-won who joined Lee for baking class this week, offering a cookie to Geumdong dressed in a dog-sized costume, themed like the green tracksuits from the show.

RELATED STORIES

Squid Game, which debuted on September 17, became Netflix's most-watched original series in its first month, helping the world's largest streaming service add 4.38 million new subscribers. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
halloween dog food
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Swap regular snacks this Diwali with chocolate kheer, oat coconut cookie

6

4.5 metre tall Squid Game doll installed at harbour in Sydney

Recipe: This festive and puja season, make your own Baked Kesari Sandesh at home

Recipe: Move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds with Avocado Aloo Chaat
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP