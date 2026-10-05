Sweet, warm comfort in a bowl: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s besan ka sheera recipe

The festive season is almost upon us, and winter is just weeks away. This is the time to brush up on warm, sweet recipes that satisfy our cravings while taking care of our health, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s besan ka sheera perfectly fits the bill.

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Describing the recipe on his blog, the chef shared, “Besan ka sheera is the ultimate remedy for cold and cough popular in North India. Warm, comforting and full of nourishing goodness, it has gram flour sauteed in ghee and then cooked with water or milk and sugar.”

The besan ka sheera recipe is very easy to make with only five ingredients. It requires a prep time of around 10 minutes and a cooking time of around 15 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the sweet dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for besan ka sheera

5 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

4 tablespoons pure ghee + to drizzle

10-12 almonds, roughly chopped + for garnish

10-12 pistachios, roughly ground + for garnish

⅓ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

Method of preparation

First, heat up a non-stick pan. Add ghee into the pan, and when it heats up, add gram flour, mix well and sauté till dark brown and fragrant. Next, add almonds and pistachios to the pan and mix well. Now add two cups of water into the pan, mix well again and cook, stirring continuously for two to three minutes. Next, add sugar and green cardamom powder into the pan, mix and cook, stirring continuously till sugar dissolves. Finally, transfer the sheera into a serving bowl, drizzle ghee on top, sprinkle pistachios and almonds and serve hot.

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.