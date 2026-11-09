Take a break from the desi feasts with these easy-to-make grilled pork chop and pistachio mousse recipes

Winter is almost upon us, and so are the feasts. And while cuisines from around the country have variations to keep us satisfied for days, it is perfectly alright to occasionally crave something different.

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Also Read | Fitness influencer shows how to make sugar-free gulab jamuns with paneer and sweet potatoes

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To help out, Chef Jatin Mallick, co-founder of Dos and Tres, Delhi, shared two recipes with HT Lifestyle that can be made at home with ease: the grilled pork chop and pistachio mousse. They are presented as follows.

Grilled pork chop

Chef Jatin Mallick shares easy pork chop recipe.

Ingredients

Pork chop: 280 g

Sweet potato and apple purée: 150 g

Cabbage: 50 g

Kale: 30 g

Sweet pineapple sauce: 150 ml

Method of preparation

1. Sweet potato and apple purée

Transfer the sweet potato and apple purée into a pan.

Heat gently until warm, ensuring a smooth and consistent texture.

Plate the purée in an oval shape, creating a neat base on the plate.

2. Charred cabbage and kale

Heat a wok until extremely hot.

Add the diced cabbage and char evenly to develop a smoky flavour and colour.

Add the blanched kale to the charred cabbage and toss together until well combined.

Arrange the cabbage and kale mixture over the sweet potato and apple purée.

3. Grilled pork chop

Place the pork chop on a very hot grill.

Grill until the fat is properly rendered and a good, charred grill marking is achieved.

Remove from the grill and allow the pork chop to rest for three minutes.

Slice the pork chop carefully to retain its natural juices.

4. Final plating and sauce

Arrange the sliced pork chop over the bed of charred cabbage and kale.

Heat the sweet pineapple sauce in a pan.

Adjust the seasoning as required.

Finish by generously drizzling the warm sweet pineapple sauce over the pork chop.

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{{^usCountry}} Final Presentation: Ensure the pork chop is juicy, the purée is neatly plated, and the cabbage and kale provide a balanced base. Finish with the pineapple sauce for a sweet and savoury flavour profile. Pistachio mousse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Final Presentation: Ensure the pork chop is juicy, the purée is neatly plated, and the cabbage and kale provide a balanced base. Finish with the pineapple sauce for a sweet and savoury flavour profile. Pistachio mousse {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chef Jatin Mallcik presents pistachio mousse with kunafa and coconut pandan ice cream.

Ingredients

For mouse

Cream

White chocolate

Sugar

Pistachio paste

Mascarpone cheese

Egg yolks - 3

For plating

Katafi – 35 gm

Pistachio mousse – 70 gm

Coconut pandan Ice cream 40 gm

Pistachio flakes – 10 gm

Edible flower – 2 gm

Method of preparation

For the mousse

Take the cream in a saucepan and add white chocolate, sugar, and pistachio paste.

Warm the mixture gently.

Once the mixture has cooled, add the mascarpone cheese and mix well.

Add three egg yolks and gently fold them into the mixture.

Refrigerate the mixture until it is completely chilled.

Once chilled, transfer the mixture into a siphon

Allow the mixture to rest in the refrigerator for 24 hours before use

Plating the dessert

Arrange the golden, crispy kunafa (kataifi pastry) into a circular nest shape at the centre of the serving plate, creating a delicate and rustic base.

Place the light pistachio mousse within the kunafa nest, shaping it into an elegant oval while maintaining a clean and balanced presentation.

Garnish the pistachio mousse with finely chopped pistachios, evenly distributed to enhance the nutty flavour and provide additional texture.

Place a quenelle of coconut pandan ice cream over the centre of the pistachio mousse, introducing a creamy, chilled element with delicate coconut notes and the distinctive aromatic character of pandan.

Finish with delicate edible flowers, strategically positioned around the mousse for a subtle floral accent and refined visual appeal.

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Final presentation: A golden, crispy kunafa nest filled with light pistachio mousse, topped with a quenelle of coconut pandan ice cream and finished with chopped pistachios and delicate edible flowers. The dessert brings together the contrasting textures of crisp pastry, airy mousse and smooth ice cream, complemented by the nutty richness of pistachio and the aromatic, refreshing notes of coconut and pandan.