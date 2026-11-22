A hot cup of masala chai usually comes with a biscuit or two for dunking. But what if you could make your tea-time snacks a little more special? Try making desserts that carry the familiar flavour of your favourite cup. Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, shared three chai-infused dessert recipes with HT Lifestyle.ALSO READ: Satisfy your coconut and jaggery cravings with this traditional Assamese steamed pitha recipe

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Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, shared three recipes for chai-infused tea-time treats with HT Lifestyle. These include a masala chai panna cotta with jaggery and ginger crumble, a chocolate tart with cardamom cream and a chai-saffron mille-feuille with layers of crisp puff pastry, cream and pistachios.

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Here is the set of recipes, as shared by the chef, which you can easily make at home:

1. Masala chai panna cotta with jaggery and ginger crumble

A silky panna cotta infused with Indian masala chai, balanced with jaggery, ginger and a gentle citrus note.

Ingredients

Full-fat cream – 500 ml

Milk – 150 ml

Masala chai tea leaves – 12 g

Green cardamom – 5 pods, lightly crushed

Fresh ginger – 12 g, slice

Cinnamon – 1 small stick

Clove – 3

Black pepper – 4 whole peppercorns

Jaggery – 75 g, grated

Gelatin – 8 g, bloomed in 40 ml cold water

Orange zest – 1 tsp

Vanilla – ½ tsp

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{{^usCountry}} For crumble: Flour – 50 g

Rolled oats – 30 g

Jaggery – 30 g

Butter – 25 g

Dry ginger powder – 1 g Method Warm the cream and milk with cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. Do not boil.

Add the chai leaves, cover and steep for 6–8 minutes. Strain carefully.

Return the infused liquid to low heat. Add jaggery, orange zest and vanilla.

Remove from heat and whisk in the bloomed gelatin until completely dissolved.

Pour into chilled serving glasses or moulds. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

For the crumble, rub all ingredients together, spread on a tray and bake at 170°C until crisp and golden. Cool and crumble.

Serve the panna cotta with jaggery-ginger crumble and, if desired, a few orange segments or candied ginger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For crumble: Flour – 50 g

Rolled oats – 30 g

Jaggery – 30 g

Butter – 25 g

Dry ginger powder – 1 g Method Warm the cream and milk with cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. Do not boil.

Add the chai leaves, cover and steep for 6–8 minutes. Strain carefully.

Return the infused liquid to low heat. Add jaggery, orange zest and vanilla.

Remove from heat and whisk in the bloomed gelatin until completely dissolved.

Pour into chilled serving glasses or moulds. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

For the crumble, rub all ingredients together, spread on a tray and bake at 170°C until crisp and golden. Cool and crumble.

Serve the panna cotta with jaggery-ginger crumble and, if desired, a few orange segments or candied ginger. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef's note: The chai should be aromatic rather than bitter. Steeping time is the key to keeping the dessert elegant and balanced.

2. Chai-infused chocolate tart with cardamom cream

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Dark chocolate meets the warmth of masala chai in a rich tart, finished with lightly spiced cardamom cream.

Ingredients

For tart shell:

Refined flour:180 g

Icing sugar – 55 g

Butter – 90 g

Egg yolk – 1

Chilled water – 15 ml

Dark chocolate (64–70%) – 220 g, chopped

Fresh cream – 220 ml

Masala chai tea leaves – 10 g

Unsalted butter – 25 g

Jaggery – 35 g

Sea salt – 1 pinch

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For cardamom cream:

Cream – 200 ml

Green cardamom – 4 pods

Icing sugar – 15 g

Method

For the tart shell, cream butter and icing sugar, add egg yolk and flour, and bring together with chilled water. Rest for 30 minutes.

Roll, line a tart ring, prick the base and blind-bake at 170°C until fully cooked. Cool.

Heat the cream with chai leaves and steep for 6 minutes. Strain.

Pour the hot infused cream over chopped chocolate. Add jaggery, butter and sea salt. Whisk until glossy.

Pour the ganache into the cooled tart shell and refrigerate until set.

For the cardamom cream, gently warm the cream with crushed cardamom, steep, strain and chill. Whip with icing sugar to soft peaks.

Slice the tart and serve with a quenelle of cardamom cream.

3. Chai-saffron mille-feuille

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A modern interpretation of malai cream layered with crisp pastry, saffron milk and a delicate masala-chai crème légère.

Ingredients

Puff pastry – 300 g

Milk – 500 ml

Masala chai tea leaves – 8 g

Saffron – 12–15 strands

Sugar – 55 g

Milk powder – 25 g

Cornflour – 12 g

Egg yolks – 3

Fresh cream – 150 ml

Green cardamom – 4 pods

Rose water – ½ tsp

Pistachios – 30 g, sliced

Dried rose petals – for garnish

Method

Roll puff pastry thinly, dock well and bake between two trays at 190°C until crisp and evenly caramelised. Cool and cut into neat rectangles.

Bring milk with cardamom to a simmer. Add chai leaves and steep for 5 minutes, then strain.

Whisk egg yolks, sugar, milk powder and cornflour. Gradually add the warm infused milk and cook until thick.

Add saffron and rose water. Chill the pastry cream completely.

Whip the fresh cream to soft peaks and fold into the chilled chai pastry cream.

Layer pastry with the chai cream and pistachios. Repeat for three layers.

Finish with pistachios, saffron strands and dried rose petals.

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Chef's note: Keep the pastry crisp and assemble close to service. The contrast between crisp pastry and the creamy rasmalai-style filling is central to the dish.