A hot cup of masala chai usually comes with a biscuit or two for dunking. But what if you could make your tea-time snacks a little more special? Try making desserts that carry the familiar flavour of your favourite cup. Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, shared three chai-infused dessert recipes with HT Lifestyle.ALSO READ: Satisfy your coconut and jaggery cravings with this traditional Assamese steamed pitha recipe
Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, shared three recipes for chai-infused tea-time treats with HT Lifestyle. These include a masala chai panna cotta with jaggery and ginger crumble, a chocolate tart with cardamom cream and a chai-saffron mille-feuille with layers of crisp puff pastry, cream and pistachios.
Here is the set of recipes, as shared by the chef, which you can easily make at home:
1. Masala chai panna cotta with jaggery and ginger crumble
Ingredients
- Full-fat cream – 500 ml
- Milk – 150 ml
- Masala chai tea leaves – 12 g
- Green cardamom – 5 pods, lightly crushed
- Fresh ginger – 12 g, slice
- Cinnamon – 1 small stick
- Clove – 3
- Black pepper – 4 whole peppercorns
- Jaggery – 75 g, grated
- Gelatin – 8 g, bloomed in 40 ml cold water
- Orange zest – 1 tsp
- Vanilla – ½ tsp
For crumble:
- Flour – 50 g
- Rolled oats – 30 g
- Jaggery – 30 g
- Butter – 25 g
- Dry ginger powder – 1 g
Method
- Warm the cream and milk with cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. Do not boil.
- Add the chai leaves, cover and steep for 6–8 minutes. Strain carefully.
- Return the infused liquid to low heat. Add jaggery, orange zest and vanilla.
- Remove from heat and whisk in the bloomed gelatin until completely dissolved.
- Pour into chilled serving glasses or moulds. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
- For the crumble, rub all ingredients together, spread on a tray and bake at 170°C until crisp and golden. Cool and crumble.
- Serve the panna cotta with jaggery-ginger crumble and, if desired, a few orange segments or candied ginger.
For crumble:
- Flour – 50 g
- Rolled oats – 30 g
- Jaggery – 30 g
- Butter – 25 g
- Dry ginger powder – 1 g
Method
- Warm the cream and milk with cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. Do not boil.
- Add the chai leaves, cover and steep for 6–8 minutes. Strain carefully.
- Return the infused liquid to low heat. Add jaggery, orange zest and vanilla.
- Remove from heat and whisk in the bloomed gelatin until completely dissolved.
- Pour into chilled serving glasses or moulds. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
- For the crumble, rub all ingredients together, spread on a tray and bake at 170°C until crisp and golden. Cool and crumble.
- Serve the panna cotta with jaggery-ginger crumble and, if desired, a few orange segments or candied ginger.
Chef's note: The chai should be aromatic rather than bitter. Steeping time is the key to keeping the dessert elegant and balanced.
2. Chai-infused chocolate tart with cardamom cream
Ingredients
For tart shell:
- Refined flour:180 g
- Icing sugar – 55 g
- Butter – 90 g
- Egg yolk – 1
- Chilled water – 15 ml
- Dark chocolate (64–70%) – 220 g, chopped
- Fresh cream – 220 ml
- Masala chai tea leaves – 10 g
- Unsalted butter – 25 g
- Jaggery – 35 g
- Sea salt – 1 pinch
For cardamom cream:
- Cream – 200 ml
- Green cardamom – 4 pods
- Icing sugar – 15 g
Method
- For the tart shell, cream butter and icing sugar, add egg yolk and flour, and bring together with chilled water. Rest for 30 minutes.
- Roll, line a tart ring, prick the base and blind-bake at 170°C until fully cooked. Cool.
- Heat the cream with chai leaves and steep for 6 minutes. Strain.
- Pour the hot infused cream over chopped chocolate. Add jaggery, butter and sea salt. Whisk until glossy.
- Pour the ganache into the cooled tart shell and refrigerate until set.
- For the cardamom cream, gently warm the cream with crushed cardamom, steep, strain and chill. Whip with icing sugar to soft peaks.
- Slice the tart and serve with a quenelle of cardamom cream.
3. Chai-saffron mille-feuille
Ingredients
- Puff pastry – 300 g
- Milk – 500 ml
- Masala chai tea leaves – 8 g
- Saffron – 12–15 strands
- Sugar – 55 g
- Milk powder – 25 g
- Cornflour – 12 g
- Egg yolks – 3
- Fresh cream – 150 ml
- Green cardamom – 4 pods
- Rose water – ½ tsp
- Pistachios – 30 g, sliced
- Dried rose petals – for garnish
Method
- Roll puff pastry thinly, dock well and bake between two trays at 190°C until crisp and evenly caramelised. Cool and cut into neat rectangles.
- Bring milk with cardamom to a simmer. Add chai leaves and steep for 5 minutes, then strain.
- Whisk egg yolks, sugar, milk powder and cornflour. Gradually add the warm infused milk and cook until thick.
- Add saffron and rose water. Chill the pastry cream completely.
- Whip the fresh cream to soft peaks and fold into the chilled chai pastry cream.
- Layer pastry with the chai cream and pistachios. Repeat for three layers.
- Finish with pistachios, saffron strands and dried rose petals.
Chef's note: Keep the pastry crisp and assemble close to service. The contrast between crisp pastry and the creamy rasmalai-style filling is central to the dish.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
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