Chai is the new muse for beauty, fragrance and home décor

Prada set the tone in January with Infusion de Santal Chai. Now, Indian fragrance brands are following the footsteps.

As temperatures dip, the warmth of cardamom, ginger, milk and sugar is as much about comfort as it is about flavour. Now, this recipe for tea is finding its way into perfume bottles and makeup bags. Google searches for “chai flavour” worldwide have risen 80% in the past week, with year-on-year interest recording a breakout of more than 5,000%. Similarly, “chai fragrance” has also noticed an uptick in search volume. From gourmand fragrances that capture the aroma of spiced tea to warm nude lip colours, chai is brewing up a new identity with brands taking note in India and abroad.

Fraganote’s Cutting Chai Eau de Parfum combines saffron and cardamom with a rich chai heart and dash of sweetness. Co-founder Garima Kakkar explains, “We started studying the trend late last year and approached it the way an Indian fragrance house should. Nothing can do justice to a chai fragrance from India like a cutting chai. The world has interpreted chai. We wanted to bottle the one India drinks.”

Bombay Perfumery’s Chai Musk takes a more evocative approach, with lemongrass, ginger root and green tea, a heart of osmanthus, mate and roasted nut, and settling into a warm base of cade oil, sandalwood and a milky accord.

The cuppa is also infiltrating home fragrance, with brands such as Ikkis, Wara and RAD LVNG bringing chai-inspired scents to their candle collections.

Vineet Arora, Founder, RAD LVNG, notes, “The idea was to recreate the warmth and familiarity of a freshly brewed cup of masala chai through fragrance. There is something incredibly comforting about the aroma of tea blended with spices. We wanted to bring that feeling into people's homes, allowing them to experience it in a completely different way.” A cutting chai glass with a Parle-G biscuit dunked into it is also one of Diwali’s most sought-after candle gifts this year.