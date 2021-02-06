This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
- Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
Nothing says love like a personalised handmade gift. And what can be a better present than a batch of freshly baked brownies that just melt in your mouth? Since it is the month of love, it is only obvious that we would not be making just any brownies but red velvet brownies. And that is not all, to make these brownies more delicious, we will add a twist of chocolate to them to make them more flavoursome.
Yes, you read that right. Today, we are going to share the recipe for super sweet, soft and fudgy red velvet brownies with the cream cheese icing that has a twist of chocolate.
Ingredients:
170g unsalted butter (melted)
260g granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 egg yolk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Red food colouring
200g plain flour
2 tsp cocoa powder
16 chocolate biscuits
Oreo Icing:
60g butter, softened
110g cream cheese
250g icing sugar
4 crushed chocolate biscuits
Method:
In a pan, add the melted butter and mix the granulated sugar in it. Once done, add the egg, the egg yolk, vanilla extract, lemon juice and food colouring to the pan and mix them thoroughly using a hand blender. To this mix, add the plain flour along with the cocoa powder and fold them in.
Once you have the batter ready, place it in a lined tin and smooth it out using a spatula. Add a layer of chocolate biscuits on top of the batter and bake it at 160 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes. While that is happening, we can start with the icing for the brownies.
For that, you will have to mix softened butter and cream cheese in a pan. Once that is done, you can mix the icing sugar in it and to add that chocolaty flavour, crush your biscuits to a fine powder and add them to the icing mix. Add the icing over the baked brownies and refrigerate it for 30 minutes and you are good to go.
We bet, you won't be able to stop at just one.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
