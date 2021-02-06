IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe

  • Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Nothing says love like a personalised handmade gift. And what can be a better present than a batch of freshly baked brownies that just melt in your mouth? Since it is the month of love, it is only obvious that we would not be making just any brownies but red velvet brownies. And that is not all, to make these brownies more delicious, we will add a twist of chocolate to them to make them more flavoursome.

Yes, you read that right. Today, we are going to share the recipe for super sweet, soft and fudgy red velvet brownies with the cream cheese icing that has a twist of chocolate.

Ingredients:

170g unsalted butter (melted)

260g granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp lemon juice

Red food colouring

200g plain flour

2 tsp cocoa powder

16 chocolate biscuits

Oreo Icing:

60g butter, softened

110g cream cheese

250g icing sugar

4 crushed chocolate biscuits


Method:

In a pan, add the melted butter and mix the granulated sugar in it. Once done, add the egg, the egg yolk, vanilla extract, lemon juice and food colouring to the pan and mix them thoroughly using a hand blender. To this mix, add the plain flour along with the cocoa powder and fold them in.

Once you have the batter ready, place it in a lined tin and smooth it out using a spatula. Add a layer of chocolate biscuits on top of the batter and bake it at 160 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes. While that is happening, we can start with the icing for the brownies.

For that, you will have to mix softened butter and cream cheese in a pan. Once that is done, you can mix the icing sugar in it and to add that chocolaty flavour, crush your biscuits to a fine powder and add them to the icing mix. Add the icing over the baked brownies and refrigerate it for 30 minutes and you are good to go.

We bet, you won't be able to stop at just one.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brownies red velvet recipe dessert recipes
app
Close
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
Red velvet brownies recipe(Instagram/ fitwafflekitchen)
recipe

This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins(Instagram/susiiiiin)
recipe

Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season(Instagram/playfulcooking)
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season(Instagram/playfulcooking)
recipe

Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies(Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies(Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)
recipe

Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
READ FULL STORY
Close
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
recipe

Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:54 AM IST
There’s hardly a food aficionado who doesn’t love to gorge on the aromatic and flavourful truffle mushrooms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
recipe

Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mushroom soup recipe(Instagram/ emys.cravings )
Mushroom soup recipe(Instagram/ emys.cravings )
recipe

Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stew(Instagram/HawaHassan)
Stew(Instagram/HawaHassan)
recipe

From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In Bibi’s Kitchen features dishes from women around Africa, including this standout Somali recipe for digaag qumbe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Chef Andrew Wong is first in the U.K. to win two Michelin stars for a Chinese restaurant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later(Instagram/@ vere_nofussjustfood)
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later(Instagram/@ vere_nofussjustfood)
recipe

Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares ingredients of her favourite DIY mask(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares ingredients of her favourite DIY mask(Instagram/egupta)
recipe

Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns(Instagram/@ woon.heng)
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns(Instagram/@ woon.heng)
recipe

Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor shares her breakfast smoothie recipe(Instagram/sonamkapoor and unsplash)
Sonam Kapoor shares her breakfast smoothie recipe(Instagram/sonamkapoor and unsplash)
recipe

Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat(Instagram/ butternutbakery)
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat(Instagram/ butternutbakery)
recipe

Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia(Unsplash)
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia(Unsplash)
recipe

Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:47 PM IST
From Tokyo to Singapore, olive oil has gone from a rejected item to most loved item in dishes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP