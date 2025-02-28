Try these 4 cozy soup recipes this weekend amid the seasonal change

One moment it's sunny, and the next it's drizzling. This seasonal change triggers many trivial arguments, both interpersonal and intrapersonal, when it comes to the fan regulator. Surely, everyone has their favourite season, whether winter or summer, but the in-between limbo of seasonal changes is certainly nobody's favourite. The unpredictable weather conditions are straight-up annoying, not to mention the sore throats and colds this transition brings. But make this season a tad bit cosier with hearty soups to enjoy over the weekend. The added veggies provide a nutritional boost, perfect for combating the seasonal cold.

A piping hot soup is just what you need to relax and unwind this weekend.(Shutterstock)