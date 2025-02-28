Try these 4 cozy soup recipes this weekend amid the seasonal change
Feel warm and cozy this weekend with scrumptious soup. Try it as an appetizer or a late-night cravings solution.
One moment it's sunny, and the next it's drizzling. This seasonal change triggers many trivial arguments, both interpersonal and intrapersonal, when it comes to the fan regulator. Surely, everyone has their favourite season, whether winter or summer, but the in-between limbo of seasonal changes is certainly nobody's favourite. The unpredictable weather conditions are straight-up annoying, not to mention the sore throats and colds this transition brings. But make this season a tad bit cosier with hearty soups to enjoy over the weekend. The added veggies provide a nutritional boost, perfect for combating the seasonal cold.
ALSO READ: Seasonal changes got you sick? Don't let your skin get affected too; try these 5 skincare tips
Sanjay Pawar, Consultant Chef, Usha International shared 4 delicious soups which you need to try.
Red bell pepper and tomato Soup
Ingredients:
- 5 tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 4 cups of vegetable broth (or water)
- ¼ cup fresh cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Method:
- Heat olive oil in a pot. Add onion and garlic, saute until soft.
- Add tomatoes, oregano, and vegetable broth. Let it simmer for 15–20 minutes.
- Blend the mixture until smooth.
- Stir in fresh cream, season with salt and pepper, and mix well.
- Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve hot with crusty bread or crackers.
Tomato and carrot soup
Ingredients:
- 4 medium ripe tomatoes
- 1 medium carrot
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 celery sticks
- 1 tsp crushed black peppercorns
- ½ tsp dried Thyme
- Salt to taste
- Water
Method:
- Chop the tomatoes, carrot, garlic, and celery into small pieces.
- Add them to a pot with 750 ml water, black pepper, thyme, and salt.
- Bring to a boil, then let it simmer for 20–25 minutes until the vegetables soften.
- Blend the mixture until smooth.
- Serve hot, garnished with croutons and fresh basil.
Creamy mushroom and potato soup
Ingredients:
- 500g mushrooms, roughly chopped
- ½ onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 4 cups of vegetable broth (or water)
- 2 small potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Fresh parsley, for garnish
Method:
- Heat olive oil in a pot. Add onions and garlic and saute for a while.
- Add mushrooms, potatoes, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Pour in the vegetable broth and let it come to a boil. Let it simmer for 20–25 minutes till the time the potatoes are tender.
- Blend the mixture until smooth. If required, adjust seasoning. To achieve a thinner consistency of soup, add more vegetable broth.
- Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley.
Broccoli and cheddar soup
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of broccoli florets
- 1 small onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 4 cups of vegetable broth (or water)
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ teaspoon rosemary
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- Heat a pot over medium heat and add the chopped onion and garlic. Saute well.
- Next, add the broccoli, vegetable broth, and rosemary. Bring it to a boil, then let it simmer for 15–20 minutes until the broccoli is tender.
- Blend the mixture until smooth.
- After blended, pour it into a saucepan, stir in the shredded cheddar cheese until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve hot, garnished with extra shredded cheddar cheese on top.
ALSO READ: No plans this weekend? Stay at home and make it 'berry sweet' with these 5 tasty strawberry recipes
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.