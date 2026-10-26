Try this version of Vietnamese coffee with creamy coconut twist for sweet upgrade to your daily brew

Before you consider hopping over to a cafe for a change from your usual homemade coffee, wait— the possibilities at home are endless. You may simply not have explored them yet. You do not have to be a coffee connoisseur or rely on elaborate brewing equipment and specialty roasts, as your regular instant coffee works just fine. All it takes is a few extra ingredients to make your brew special.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Let's try a coffee recipe that is creamy with a tropical twist. Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for coconut cream in episode 55 of her homemade coffee series, ‘BrewItYourself.’ALSO READ: Before you buy: From features to maintenance, here's what to know before investing in a coffee machine

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She said, "The salted coconut condensed cream coffee is fully inspired by the Vietnamese style coffee.”

Vietnamese-style coffee uses condensed milk and strong coffee. Drawing from this familiar pairing, this recipe uses coconut cream for a fun, tropical twist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's the recipe: Ingredients: 1.5 tbsps instant coffee powder

3/4th cup hot water

Lots of Ice

3 tbsps coconut cream

1 tbsp milk

1.5 tbsp condensed milk

Pinch of flaky salt Method: In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down.

In a small glass, froth together coconut cream, milk, condensed milk, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice in a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the recipe: Ingredients: 1.5 tbsps instant coffee powder

3/4th cup hot water

Lots of Ice

3 tbsps coconut cream

1 tbsp milk

1.5 tbsp condensed milk

Pinch of flaky salt Method: In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down.

In a small glass, froth together coconut cream, milk, condensed milk, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice in a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy chilled. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

So, for a change, add a fluffy coconut cream topping. The sweetness, along with the pinch of flaky salt, gives your coffee a creamy makeover. If Vietnamese coffee was your go-to, you can try this variation for a fun tropical twist. Serve it in a clear glass and sip away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}