From cappuccino to latte: 5 smart coffee makers that bring café-style drinks home

Best coffee machines in India for cafe style coffee at home. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The coffee culture in India has evolved significantly in the past decade. People not longer just want espresso or home-style coffee, they also want other drink such as mocha, cappuccino and cafe latte, in the comfort of their homes without having to step out every time. So how do you get your perfect cup of coffee at home? Enter: a coffee maker.

Coffee makers aren't exactly a new appliance. They have been available in Indian market for over a decade. But there is a huge difference in the models available in the market these days. First, there is coffee maker available almost everyone. The features and range of drinks that these machines can make obviously differs from machine to machine, which varies as per the pricing. Second, this diversity in the availability of coffee machines has given users greater control over the kind of drink that they want and the way they want their the coffee to be brewed.

High-end coffee machines these days come with features such as automatic milk frothing, built-in grinders, customisable brewing settings and app-based controls to prepare drinks that suit your taste.

For those who enjoy café favourites but want more control over their coffee routine, investing in the right machine could be worth considering. Some coffee makers simplify the process with one-touch drink preparation, while others let you adjust coffee strength, serving size and milk texture. Select connected models also offer smartphone-based customisation, adding another layer of convenience for tech-savvy coffee drinkers.

To help you narrow down your options, here are five smart coffee makers to consider for bringing café-style drinks into your kitchen.

Top features of the best coffee makers in India

MODEL WATTAGE CAPACITY COFFEE TYPES Bosch Series 6 1500W 1.7L Espresso, espresso macchiato, coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato and café latte NESTER Home Barista Coffee Machine 1450W 1.6L Espresso, double espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino and cold brew DeLonghi Magnifica EVO Fully Automatic Coffee Machine 1450W 1.8L Espresso, Coffee, Long Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, MyLatte and hot water KRUPS Sensation Elite Fully Automatic Coffee Machine 1450W 1.7L Espresso, ristretto, lungo, Americano, flat white, cappuccino, latte macchiato, filter-style coffee, iced coffee and cold coffee recipes Wonderchef Regalia Automatic Coffee Maker 1350W 0.6L Espresso, double shot, cappuccino, latte, Americano, frothed milk