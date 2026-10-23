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Top 5 side-by-side refrigerators with spacious storage, inverter technology and useful features for Indian households

Explore side-by-side refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Bosch and Voltas Beko, with details on capacity, cooling technology, energy ratings and useful features.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 18:00:40 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details...

₹79,990

...
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LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze)View Details...

₹79,990

...
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Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)View Details...

₹57,473

...
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Bosch 503L, 3 Star, Frost Free 4 Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Perfect fit technology, Zero Gap, Prevents wall collision, VitaFresh Plus Technology(2026 Model, KCP88E256I, Dark Lake Metal)View Details...

₹91,990

...
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LG 630 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free, Inverter, Wi-Fi Convertible, InstaView Door-In-Door, Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+)View Details...

₹1.91L

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Compare storage layouts, energy ratings and convenient features for everyday family needs.
Compare storage layouts, energy ratings and convenient features for everyday family needs.
Nivedita Mishra
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

Read moreRead less

A side-by-side refrigerator can be a practical choice for families that need generous storage space and convenient access to fresh and frozen food. Its two-door design places the fridge and freezer compartments next to each other, making it easier to organise groceries, beverages, fruits, vegetables and frozen items. Many models also offer features such as convertible storage, frost-free cooling, digital temperature controls and water dispensers, depending on the variant.

Before choosing a side-by-side refrigerator, consider your kitchen space, family size and daily storage needs. Check the total capacity, energy rating, cooling technology and shelf arrangement to find a suitable model. It is also worth comparing dimensions, door clearance, warranty coverage and maintenance requirements before making a purchase.

The Samsung side-by-side refrigerator offers generous storage for households that need space for fresh groceries, beverages and frozen food. Its frost-free cooling system helps reduce ice build-up, while the digital inverter compressor is designed for efficient operation. Convertible storage modes provide flexibility for changing needs. Smart connectivity features, including Wi-Fi, add convenience, while the modern double-door design offers easy access to different sections. Its large capacity suits families with varied storage requirements.

Specifications

Cooling Technology
Twin Cooling Plus, frost-free
Refrigerator Design
2-door side-by-side design
Storage Capacity
653 litres total capacity
Compressor Type
Digital inverter compressor
Temperature Control
Precise digital temperature control

Reasons to buy

...

Flexible 5-in-1 conversion

...

Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls

Reason to avoid

...

Requires substantial kitchen space

...

Higher initial purchase cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Online ratings indicate generally positive feedback, though reviews vary by seller and listing.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for spacious storage, convertible cooling modes, inverter technology and Wi-Fi-enabled monitoring.

2. LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze)

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The LG 650 L side-by-side refrigerator offers generous storage space for families managing everyday food storage needs. Its frost-free cooling system helps prevent ice build-up, while the Smart Inverter Compressor is designed for efficient operation. Door Cooling+ supports more even cooling, and the convertible feature provides flexibility for changing storage requirements. Finished in Dazzle Steel, this refrigerator also includes Express Freeze for faster freezing when needed, making it suitable for organised household food storage.

Specifications

Cooling Technology
Frost-free with Door Cooling+
Refrigerator Design
Side-by-side, double-door design
Storage Capacity
650 L total capacity
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Temperature Control
Convertible cooling settings

Reasons to buy

...

Spacious 650 L capacity

...

Convertible cooling flexibility

Reason to avoid

...

Requires substantial kitchen space

...

No external water dispenser

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious storage, cooling performance and sleek finish; individual experiences may vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for large-family storage, flexible cooling, Door Cooling+ technology and a Smart Inverter Compressor.

The Voltas Beko 563 L side-by-side refrigerator offers ample storage space for households managing fresh and frozen food. Its frost-free cooling system helps reduce ice build-up, while the ProSmart Inverter Compressor supports efficient operation. The INOX steel finish gives the appliance a contemporary look, and Active Fresh Blue Light technology adds to its food storage features. The side-by-side design provides convenient access to different compartments for everyday kitchen use.

Specifications

Cooling Technology
Frost-free cooling system
Refrigerator Design
Side-by-side, double-door design
Storage Capacity
563 L total capacity
Compressor Type
ProSmart Inverter Compressor
Temperature Control
Separate compartment temperature settings

Reasons to buy

...

Large 563 L capacity

...

Active Fresh Blue Light

Reason to avoid

...

Requires considerable kitchen space

...

Energy rating needs consideration

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on cooling, storage capacity, noise levels and overall value before purchasing.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for spacious storage, frost-free cooling, an inverter compressor and Active Fresh Blue Light technology.

The Bosch 503 L four-door refrigerator offers organised storage for fresh and frozen foods across multiple compartments. Its frost-free cooling system helps prevent ice build-up, while VitaFresh Plus technology supports food storage and freshness. Perfect Fit technology and a zero-gap design allow flexible placement in suitable kitchen spaces, helping reduce concerns about wall clearance. Finished in Dark Lake Metal, this 2026 model combines a modern appearance with practical storage for everyday household needs.

Specifications

Cooling Technology
Frost-free cooling system
Refrigerator Design
Four-door, side-by-side design
Storage Capacity
503 L total capacity
Compressor Type
Compressor type not specified
Temperature Control
Adjustable compartment temperature settings

Reasons to buy

...

Space-saving zero-gap design

...

VitaFresh Plus freshness technology

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price range

...

Large overall capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on cooling performance, storage flexibility, noise levels and long-term reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for four-door storage, Vario Inverter technology, VitaFresh Plus and flexible zero-gap kitchen installation

The LG 630 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage and convenient access to chilled and frozen foods. Its frost-free cooling system helps prevent ice build-up, while the inverter compressor supports efficient operation. InstaView Door-in-Door provides quick access to frequently used items, and Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart control features. The refrigerator also includes an ice and water dispenser, Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ for everyday convenience and organised food storage.

Specifications

Cooling Technology
Frost-free with Door Cooling+
Refrigerator Design
Side-by-side, Door-in-Door design
Storage Capacity
630 L total capacity
Compressor Type
Inverter compressor technology
Temperature Control
Wi-Fi-enabled convertible cooling settings

Reasons to buy

...

InstaView quick-access door

...

Built-in ice and water dispenser

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price point

...

Requires substantial kitchen space

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on cooling, InstaView convenience, dispenser performance and overall reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for 630 L storage, Wi-Fi convertible cooling, InstaView access and a non-plumbed ice and water dispenser.

What are the advantages of a side-by-side refrigerator?

It offers spacious storage, organised compartments and convenient access to fresh and frozen foods.

How much capacity do I need in a side-by-side refrigerator?

A 500–600 L model may suit medium to large families, depending on household size and storage needs.

Are side-by-side refrigerators energy efficient?

Energy efficiency depends on the model, star rating, compressor technology and usage habits.

Factors to keep in mind while buying side-by-side refrigerator

Storage capacity: Choose a capacity that suits your family size, grocery habits and food storage requirements. Models between 500 and 650 litres may suit larger households.

Energy rating: Check the BEE star rating to understand energy efficiency and potential electricity costs.

Cooling technology: Look for frost-free cooling, multi-airflow systems and features that help maintain consistent temperatures.

Compressor type: Inverter compressors can adjust their operation according to cooling needs, helping manage energy consumption.

Space and dimensions: Measure your kitchen space, doorways and clearance before selecting a model.

Storage flexibility: Adjustable shelves, convertible compartments and dedicated drawers can improve everyday organisation.

Additional features: Consider water dispensers, Wi-Fi connectivity, door alarms and freshness technologies based on your needs and budget.3 best features of side-by-side refrigerator

ProductShelf ConfigurationDoor ConfigurationEnergy Ratingg
Samsung 653 L RS76CG8003S9HLAdjustable shelvesSide-by-side, double door3 Star
LG 650 L GL-B257HDS3Adjustable shelvesSide-by-side, double door3 Star
Voltas Beko 563 L RSB585/FPV300RXIDAdjustable shelvesSide-by-side2-Star
Bosch 503 L KCP88E256IAdjustable shelvesFour-door3 Star
LG 630 L GL-X257AMC3Adjustable shelvesSide-by-side, Door-in-Door3 Star

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FAQs on side-by-side refrigerators
A 500–650 L refrigerator may suit medium to large families, depending on their food storage needs.
Energy efficiency depends on the BEE star rating, compressor technology, usage habits and model specifications.
It offers spacious storage, organised compartments and convenient access to fresh and frozen foods.
Measure the available floor space, doorway width and clearance needed for opening the doors and ventilation.
Look for inverter technology, frost-free cooling, adjustable shelves, convertible storage and freshness features suited to your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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