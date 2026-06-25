Planning a fridge upgrade? These premium refrigerators are worth a look

A refrigerator is one of the few appliances that runs throughout the day. That makes storage design, cooling performance, and power consumption important factors when choosing a new model. Brands such as Samsung, LG, Haier, Bosch, and Midea currently have offers on refrigerators across different capacity segments. Here is a closer look at some of the models available.

Samsung’s 301-litre refrigerator is designed for households that need flexible storage. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows users to switch freezer space into refrigerator space whenever required. An external display provides access to temperature controls without opening the door. The refrigerator uses a digital inverter compressor that adjusts cooling based on usage patterns, helping manage energy consumption while maintaining consistent cooling. It is suited for medium-sized families looking for adaptable storage.

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For larger households, the Midea 563-litre side-by-side refrigerator offers substantial storage capacity. The frost-free system removes the need for manual defrosting, while multi-directional cooling helps distribute cold air across compartments. The layout supports organised storage of groceries, beverages, dairy products, and meal-prep containers. Its side-by-side design also makes access to stored items more convenient.

The LG 322-litre refrigerator comes with a convertible design and features the company’s Multi Air Flow system, which circulates cool air through multiple vents. The Express Freeze function can speed up cooling and ice-making when needed. It runs on a smart inverter compressor and does not require an external stabiliser under supported voltage conditions. LG has also included a deodoriser and Smart Diagnosis support for troubleshooting.

Haier’s 355-litre refrigerator adopts a bottom-freezer layout, placing the refrigerator section at a more accessible height. The model includes an external digital control panel and a convertible storage zone that can be adjusted according to changing requirements. A triple inverter system and dual-fan setup work together to regulate cooling across compartments. This design may appeal to users who access fresh food more often than frozen items.

The Samsung 419-litre Bespoke AI refrigerator combines storage flexibility with connected features. Users can monitor energy consumption and manage settings through Wi-Fi connectivity. The refrigerator includes Samsung’s 5-in-1 convertible system, allowing different storage configurations depending on household needs. It also uses digital inverter technology for cooling management and quieter operation. The larger capacity makes it suitable for families that require additional storage space.

Bosch offers a 335-litre triple-door refrigerator that focuses on food organisation. The dedicated lower compartment is designed for fruits and vegetables, helping separate them from other food items. The triple-door format also reduces the loss of cool air when opening individual sections. Bosch says the refrigerator delivers uniform cooling throughout the cabinet while balancing performance and energy use, making it a practical option for everyday household requirements.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Refrigerator 1. Choose the Right Capacity

Start by assessing your household size and storage needs. A 250-350 litre refrigerator is generally suitable for small to medium families, while larger households may benefit from models above 400 litres.

2. Pick a Suitable Door Configuration

Double-door, triple-door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer refrigerators serve different needs. Consider your kitchen space, storage habits, and how frequently you access fresh and frozen food before deciding.

3. Look for Convertible Storage Options

Many newer refrigerators offer convertible modes that allow users to switch freezer space into refrigerator space. This feature can be useful during festivals, parties, or periods when extra fresh-food storage is required.

4. Check Energy Efficiency and Compressor Type

Models equipped with inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage, which can help reduce power consumption. Also, compare energy ratings to understand long-term operating costs.

5. Evaluate Cooling and Convenience Features

Features such as multi-airflow cooling, frost-free operation, Wi-Fi connectivity, external control panels, deodorisers, and stabiliser-free operation can improve everyday usability. Prioritise the features you are most likely to use rather than paying extra for functions you may never need.