Your walls are the new big screen with these 5 4K projectors made for cinema-sized nights at home
Make movie nights feel bigger with 5 4K projectors designed for home entertainment, from smart streaming and colourful visuals to responsive gaming.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-in Speaker, Home CinemaView Details
₹1.10L
BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Home Entertainment Projector, 2600 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 98% REC 709,Upto 200" Screen Size, 24W Speakers,Certified Google TV, HDMI 2.1,USB-C, BlackView Details
₹1.19L
XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K Portable Projector for Home, 2026 New Launch, RGB Triple Laser, 1600 ISO Lumens, 4K UHD, 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast, Optical Zoom 0.98-1.3:1, Harman Kardon Speakers, 1ms GamingView Details
₹1.25L
ViewSonic Cpb701-4K Uhd (3840X2160) Resolution, Lamp Projector, 300'' Maximum Display, 3500 Ansi Lumens, 240Hz, 4.2Ms, 20,000 Hours Lamp Life+10W Inbuilt Speaker, Dual Hdmi, WhiteView Details
₹1.75L
XGIMI New Launch Horizon 20 4K RGB Triple Laser Projector, 3200 ISO Lumens, GTV & Netflix, IMAX Enhanced, 300” Display, 2×12W Harman Kardon, 1ms Input Lag, up to 240Hz, VRR, 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹1.75L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.
Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.
He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Movie nights feel different when the action stretches across a large screen, whether you're watching the latest blockbuster, following a cricket match or settling in for a gaming session. A projector can bring that big-screen experience home without a television dominating your living room.
However, choosing among 4K Ultra HD projectors involves looking beyond resolution. Brightness affects visibility in rooms with ambient light, while colour reproduction, built-in speakers and streaming support can shape your viewing experience. The best 4K projectors for home use also vary in their strengths, with some prioritising portability and others focusing on gaming performance or cinematic visuals.
Choosing the right model ultimately comes down to your viewing habits, available space and budget. Read on to explore five 4K Ultra HD projectors worth considering for your next big-screen upgrade.
1. Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-in Speaker, Home Cinema
Want to recreate the big-screen experience at home for movie nights, cricket matches or gaming sessions? The Epson EH-TW6250 projects images onto screens up to 500 inches, with 2,800 lumens of brightness and 3LCD technology for colourful visuals. Built-in Android TV also lets you stream entertainment without a separate streaming device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Bright, colourful visuals: 2,800 lumens of brightness help deliver vivid images.
- Built-in Android TV: Access streaming services without needing an external streaming device.
- Gaming-friendly performance: Input lag below 20ms makes it suitable for casual gaming.
Reason to avoid
- Not native 4K: Uses 4K enhancement technology rather than a native 4K imaging panel.
- Lamp replacement costs: The lamp is rated for up to 4,500 hours in normal mode.
- Limited HDMI connectivity: A single HDMI input may be restrictive if you connect several devices.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the Epson EH-TW6250's picture quality, bright visuals and straightforward setup. Some also praise its performance for home cinema and gaming. However, feedback highlights concerns about fan noise, limited HDMI connectivity and washed-out dark scenes. Individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this projector?
Consider the Epson EH-TW6250 if you want a large-screen home cinema setup for films, streaming and gaming. Its bright output, built-in Android TV and flexible positioning make it versatile for different rooms. However, remember that its 4K PRO-UHD technology uses enhancement rather than native 4K resolution.
2. BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Home Entertainment Projector, 2600 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 98% REC 709,Upto 200" Screen Size, 24W Speakers,Certified Google TV, HDMI 2.1,USB-C, Black
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Looking to bring the cinema experience home without investing in a dedicated home theatre setup? The BenQ GP520 offers 4K UHD projection on screens up to 200 inches, with 2,600 ANSI lumens of brightness and 98% Rec.709 colour coverage. Built-in Google TV makes streaming easy, while the 24W speakers provide integrated audio for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Sharp 4K visuals: Delivers detailed images for films, sports and games.
- Built-in Google TV: Access streaming apps without a separate streaming device.
- Easy setup: Automatic focus and keystone correction help align the picture.
Reason to avoid
- No optical zoom: The fixed lens limits placement flexibility.
- Average black levels: Dark scenes may lack depth, particularly in dimly lit viewing environments.
- Limited bass: The built-in speakers offer convenient audio but may not deliver deep bass.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the BenQ GP520's sharp 4K picture, bright visuals and rich colour reproduction. Some also praise its easy setup and built-in speakers. However, feedback highlights concerns about black levels, occasional rainbow effects and limited bass. Individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this projector?
Consider the BenQ GP520 if you want a 4K projector for films, streaming and casual gaming. Its bright picture, built-in Google TV and integrated speakers make it a convenient home entertainment option. However, consider its black-level performance and fixed lens before buying.
3. XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K Portable Projector for Home, 2026 New Launch, RGB Triple Laser, 1600 ISO Lumens, 4K UHD, 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast, Optical Zoom 0.98-1.3:1, Harman Kardon Speakers, 1ms Gaming
Want a big-screen entertainment setup that doesn't require a permanent installation? The XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K combines a compact design with 4K projection, letting you enjoy films, sports, and games on screens up to 200 inches. Its RGB triple-laser light source delivers vibrant colours, while optical zoom makes it easier to adjust the image size. Built-in Google TV and Harman Kardon audio round out the experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Sharp, colourful visuals: 4K pixel-shift projection and RGB triple-laser technology deliver detailed images with vibrant colours.
- Flexible placement: Optical zoom, autofocus and automatic keystone correction simplify setup.
- Gaming support: VRR and low input lag support responsive gameplay at compatible resolutions and refresh rates.
Reason to avoid
- No built-in battery: You need access to a power outlet to use the projector.
- Brightness has limitations: Images are best viewed in a dimly lit room rather than a brightly lit space.
- Single built-in speaker: The 7W Harman Kardon speaker may not provide the immersive sound of a dedicated audio system.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K's sharp picture, vibrant colours and impressive brightness for its compact size. Some also praise its gaming performance and surprisingly capable built-in speaker. However, some users report rainbow effects and shifts in colour accuracy when using high-power mode. Individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this projector?
Consider the XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K if you want a portable projector for films, streaming and gaming without committing to a permanent home theatre setup. Its RGB triple-laser technology, optical zoom and Google TV make it versatile. However, you'll need a power outlet, and a dim room will help you get the most out of its picture quality.
4. ViewSonic Cpb701-4K Uhd (3840X2160) Resolution, Lamp Projector, 300'' Maximum Display, 3500 Ansi Lumens, 240Hz, 4.2Ms, 20,000 Hours Lamp Life+10W Inbuilt Speaker, Dual Hdmi, White
Looking for a big-screen setup for films, sports and gaming? The ViewSonic CPB701-4K projects images up to 300 inches, with native 4K UHD resolution and 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Its 240Hz refresh rate and low input lag also make it worth considering for gaming, while the long-lasting lamp helps reduce replacement frequency.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 4K visuals: Native 3840 × 2160 resolution delivers detailed images.
Gaming-friendly performance: Supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 4.2ms input lag at 1080p and 240Hz.
Long lamp life: The lamp lasts up to 20,000 hours in SuperEco mode.
Reason to avoid
No built-in smart TV platform. You may need an external streaming device to access streaming apps.
Gaming limitations: The 4.2ms input lag mode is limited to 1080p at 240Hz.
Limited built-in audio: The 10W speaker may not deliver the immersive sound of a dedicated sound system. ated sound system.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the ViewSonic CPB701-4K's sharp picture, bright output and gaming performance. Some also value its large-screen projection and overall picture quality for home entertainment. However, its built-in speaker may not satisfy everyone, and you'll need an external device for streaming apps. Individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this projector?
Consider the ViewSonic CPB701-4K if you want native 4K resolution, high brightness and a large projection area for films, sports, or gaming. Its 240Hz refresh rate and low input lag improve compatibility and make it ideal for gaming. However, factor in the cost of a streaming device and external speakers for a more complete home entertainment experience.
5. XGIMI New Launch Horizon 20 4K RGB Triple Laser Projector, 3200 ISO Lumens, GTV & Netflix, IMAX Enhanced, 300” Display, 2×12W Harman Kardon, 1ms Input Lag, up to 240Hz, VRR, 2 Years Warranty
Planning a home theatre setup for films, sport, and gaming? The XGIMI Horizon 20 is ideal for screens up to 300 inches, with 3,200 ISO lumens and an RGB triple-laser light source for vibrant colours. Google TV and built-in Netflix simplify streaming, while IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision support add to its appeal for movie enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Sharp, colourful visuals: 4K UHD resolution and RGB triple-laser technology deliver detailed images with rich colours.
- Built-in streaming: Google for convenient content without a separate streaming device.
- Gaming features: Supports VRR, refresh rates up to 240Hz and input lag as low as 1ms at 1080p and 240Hz.
Reason to avoid
- Premium pricing: Its feature set comes at a higher cost than many conventional home projectors.
- Requires a power outlet: The projector does not have a built-in battery for portable use.
- Built-in audio has limits: The speakers are convenient, but a dedicated sound system may offer a more immersive experience.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the XGIMI Horizon 20's bright picture, vibrant colours and sharp 4K visuals. Some also praise its built-in Google TV interface and improved performance over older projectors. However, feedback mentions occasional software bugs and the high purchase price. Individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this projector?
Consider the XGIMI Horizon 20 if you want a premium projector for films, streaming and gaming. Its RGB triple-laser technology, 4K resolution, and support for IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision make it ideal for home cinema, while VRR and high refresh rates appeal to gamers. Its price may be difficult to justify if you only need a basic projector.
Factors to consider when purchasing a projector
- Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD projectors for detailed visuals, especially for films or gaming on large screens.
- Brightness: Compare ANSI or ISO lumens based on your room's lighting and preferred screen size.
- Projection distance: Check the throw ratio and available space to ensure the projector fits your room.
- Picture quality: Consider colour accuracy, contrast and HDR support for a more immersive viewing experience.
- Smart features: Look for built-in Google TV or streaming apps for convenient access to content.
- Gaming and connectivity: Check input lag, refresh rate, HDMI ports and wireless connectivity.
- Audio and lifespan: Assess speaker quality, light-source longevity, warranty and overall 4K projector price in India.
How Do These Projectors Stack Up?
Product
Resolution
Brightness
Projection and audio
|Epson EH-TW6250
|4K PRO-UHD (4K enhancement technology)
|2,800 lumens
|40–500-inch screen, built-in speaker
|BenQ GP520
|4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels)
|2,600 ANSI lumens
|Up to 200-inch screen, dual 12W speakers
|XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K
|4K UHD (pixel-shift technology)
|1,600 ISO lumens
|Up to 200-inch screen, Harman Kardon speaker
|ViewSonic CPB701-4K
|4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels)
|3,500 ANSI lumens
|30–300-inch screen, built-in 10W speaker
|XGIMI Horizon 20
|4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels)
|3,200 ISO lumens
|40–300-inch screen, dual 12W Harman Kardon speakers
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.