Inktank vs colour laser: Which actually saves money depending on how much you print?

Best Inktank and colour laser printers in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying a printer for your home may seem like an easy task until the time you start doing the calculation for how much it will cost you over the next two or three years. For instance, an ink-tank printer may seem like the obvious choice for everyday colour printing compared to a colour laser printer owing to the lower upfront cost. However, the long term cost not only depends on the price of the printer but also on various factors including the toner replacement cost. It all depends on how frequently do you want to print coloured sheets and what is the cost of a replacement toner.

Sure, ink-tank printers do promise inexpensive refills and low running costs, which may make them attractive for students, families and home offices, but colour laser printers, despite costing more, deliver faster output and handle text-heavy office work with ease. So the question remains: which one actually saves you more money?

The answer depends on how much you print, what you print and how much you are willing to spend upfront. If you print a few school assignments, travel documents or occasional photographs every month, your needs will be very different from those of a small business churning out invoices, reports and presentations every working day. A printer with a low purchase price may end up costing more to maintain, while a more expensive model could prove economical over time.

Here's an easy calculation for your understanding.

Ink-tank vs colour laser printer: the calculation

Parameter Inktank Printer Colour Laser Printer Initial Printer Cost ₹ 14,000 ₹ 28,000 Refill Cost (Black) ₹ 650 ₹ 4,500 Refill Cost (Color C/M/Y Set) ₹ 1,800 ₹ 13,500 Cost Per Page (Black) ₹ 0.11 / page ₹ 3.00 / page Cost Per Page (Colour) ₹ 0.30 / page ₹ 11.25 / page

How print volume changes the math Scenario 1: High-volume user Assuming the user prints around 500 pages per month with around 70% being black and white and 30% being coloured sheets:

Ink-tank printer: - Running Cost: ₹85 per month → ₹3,060 for 3 years

- Total 3-year expense: ₹14,000 (printer) + ₹3,060 (ink) = ₹17,060

Colour laser printer: - Running Cost: ₹2,735 per month → ₹98,460 for 3 years

- Total 3-year expense: ₹28,000 (printer) + ₹98,460 (toner) = ₹1,26,460

Verdict: Inktank wins by a landslide for active users printing every week.

Scenario 2: Low-volume / occasional user Assuming the user uses the printer once or twice a month:

Ink-tank printer: - Running Cost: ₹5 per month → ₹180 for 3 years

- Total 3-year expense: ₹14,000 + ₹180 + ₹5,000 (maintenance waste) = ₹19,180

Colour laser printer: - Running Cost: ₹165 per month → ₹5,940 for 3 years

- Total 3-year expense: ₹28,000 + ₹5,940 + ₹0 (zero dry-out maintenance waste) = ₹33,940

Verdict: While an ink-tank printer is still cheaper on paper, a colour laser printer is far more reliable for casual users as the powdered toner never dries out or clogs, which saves users from constant maintenance headaches, ruined printheads, and unexpected service center visits.

Ink-tank vs colour laser printer: When should you pick an ink-tank printer? Choose an ink-tank printer if you regularly print colour documents, school assignments, presentations or photographs and want to keep running costs low. Its refillable ink delivers a lower cost per page than colour laser printer, which makes it a more practical choice for families, students and home offices with moderate to high printing needs.

When should you pick an ink-tank printer? - When you want to spend less on ink per page over the long term.

- When you regularly print colour documents, presentations and school assignments.

- When you print hundreds of pages every month and want to reduce recurring costs.