TV dialogue getting lost in the background? A soundbar can make films and shows easier to follow

A compact audio upgrade can make everyday TV shows, films and sports feel more engaging. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Ever turned up your TV volume to understand what a character is saying, only to find the background music suddenly too loud? This is one of the more frustrating parts of watching films and shows on a modern television. While TVs have become thinner and easier to fit into living rooms, their built in speakers do not always deliver the kind of sound that makes dialogue easy to follow. A soundbar can help address this without requiring multiple speakers, complicated wiring or much extra space. Depending on the model, you can get clearer voices, stronger bass and a more immersive soundstage for films, sports and everyday programmes. The key is choosing one that suits your room, viewing habits and budget.

The Bose TV Speaker is designed for people who want clearer television audio without adding a large home theatre system to their living room. Its compact design fits neatly below most TVs, while dialogue mode helps make speech easier to understand during films and shows. Bluetooth connectivity also lets you stream music from a phone or tablet. With HDMI ARC and optical connectivity, it is straightforward to connect to a compatible TV, although its compact design does not provide the separate surround speakers found in larger systems.

Specifications - Sound system Compact soundbar with three internal speakers - Power output Advertised as 50W - Audio technology Dolby Digital and dialogue mode - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and Bluetooth - Wireless streaming Bluetooth - Design and accessories Compact black soundbar, remote control and optical cable Reasons to buy - Compact design with clear dialogue enhancement. - Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and optical connectivity. Reason to avoid - No separate subwoofer included. - Does not provide discrete surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally look for clearer dialogue, easy installation and balanced sound from this compact soundbar. Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass performance, connectivity and everyday television listening. Why choose this product? Choose the Bose TV Speaker if you want a compact upgrade over built-in TV speakers, with dialogue enhancement, Bluetooth streaming and straightforward connectivity without separate rear speakers.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Sony HT-S100F 2.0 Ch Dolby Audio Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker for deep Bass, Bluetooth Wireless Audio with LDAC,S-Force Front Sound, HDMI ARC & Optical Connectivity, Slim Design Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony HT-S100F is a slim, two-channel soundbar for viewers who want better TV audio without setting up a separate subwoofer or rear speakers. Its Bass Reflex design aims to deliver fuller low frequencies, while S-Force Front Surround processing creates a wider soundstage from a single unit. HDMI ARC and optical connectivity simplify TV setup, and Bluetooth supports wireless music playback. It is suited to everyday television viewing, dialogue and casual music listening, particularly in smaller living rooms where a simple soundbar makes more sense than a multi-speaker system.

Specifications - Sound system 2.0 channel - Power output 120W - Audio technology Dolby Digital, S-Force Front Surround and Bass Reflex - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and USB - Wireless streaming Bluetooth - Design Slim, single-unit soundbar Reasons to buy - Slim design with simple TV connectivity. - No separate subwoofer or rear speakers required. Reason to avoid - No dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass. - Virtual surround processing is not the same as physical surround speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers tend to value the HT-S100F for its compact design and improvement over standard TV speakers. Check recent Amazon feedback for comments on bass depth, dialogue clarity and Bluetooth performance. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony HT-S100F if you want a straightforward 2.0 channel soundbar with a slim profile, front surround processing and simple connectivity for everyday TV viewing and music.

The Sony HT-S20R is designed for viewers who want a more immersive home theatre experience than a standalone soundbar can offer. Its 5.1 channel configuration combines a soundbar, separate subwoofer and rear speakers to create a more convincing surround sound setup for films and television. The advertised 400W output provides room-filling audio, while Dolby Digital decoding supports compatible content. HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth connectivity cover everyday playback needs, making this system suitable for movie nights, streaming shows and music in a dedicated entertainment space.

Specifications - Sound system 5.1 channel - Power output 400W - Audio technology Dolby Digital, Cinema, Music, Standard and Voice modes - Speaker configuration Soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and analogue audio - Wireless streaming Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy - Physical rear speakers deliver genuine surround sound. - Separate subwoofer adds depth to film soundtracks. Reason to avoid - More cables and components to arrange than a standalone soundbar. - Requires space for the subwoofer and rear speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the dedicated rear speakers and powerful sound for films. Some feedback on this type of system also highlights cable placement and setup as important parts of the experience. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony HT-S20R if you want physical 5.1 channel surround sound, a dedicated subwoofer and rear speakers for a more engaging home cinema setup.

The JBL Cinema SB510 is a practical option for viewers who want stronger bass and clearer dialogue without placing a separate subwoofer in the room. Its 3.1 channel configuration includes a dedicated centre channel for vocals, making conversations easier to follow during films and television shows. The built-in subwoofer adds low-frequency impact, while Dolby Audio supports compatible content. HDMI ARC simplifies TV connectivity, and Bluetooth lets you stream music wirelessly. Its all-in-one design also makes it easier to fit into a smaller entertainment setup.

Specifications - Sound system 3.1 channel - Power output 200W - Audio technology Dolby Audio and dedicated centre channel - Speaker configuration Three racetrack drivers and built-in subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth - Wireless streaming Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to buy - Built-in subwoofer delivers bass without a separate unit. - Dedicated centre channel helps improve dialogue clarity. Reason to avoid - No separate rear speakers for physical surround sound. - Bass performance cannot be upgraded through a separate included subwoofer.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers looking at the Cinema SB510 often value its dialogue clarity, built-in bass and straightforward installation. Recent Amazon reviews can help establish how well its sound output suits different room sizes. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Cinema SB510 if you want 3.1 channel audio, clearer dialogue and integrated bass in one soundbar without making room for a separate subwoofer.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) combines a compact design with smart features and Dolby Atmos support, making it suitable for people who want an upgrade without filling their living room with speakers. Its audio processing creates a more spacious soundstage, while speech enhancement helps make dialogue clearer. Wi-Fi connectivity supports music streaming and integration with the Sonos ecosystem, while HDMI eARC connects it to compatible TVs. It also supports voice control and can be expanded with compatible Sonos speakers for a more immersive home entertainment setup.

Specifications Sound system Compact all-in-one soundbar with virtual surround processing Power output Not officially specified Audio technology Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital and speech enhancement Speaker configuration Five Class-D amplifiers, four midwoofers, one tweeter and three passive radiators Connectivity HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi and Ethernet Smart features Voice control, Apple AirPlay 2 and Sonos app support Reasons to buy Dolby Atmos processing creates a more spacious soundstage. Wi-Fi streaming and the Sonos ecosystem add flexibility. Reason to avoid No separate subwoofer or rear speakers included. Some advanced features require compatible services or additional Sonos products.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally value the Beam Gen 2 for its compact size, clear dialogue and spacious sound. Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass performance, app setup and Dolby Atmos playback. Why choose this product? Choose the Sonos Beam Gen 2 if you want a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar with Wi-Fi music streaming, speech enhancement and the option to expand your audio setup later.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is aimed at viewers who want immersive audio, premium sound quality and smart home features in one unit. Its Dolby Atmos support and upward-firing speakers help create a sense of height, adding more dimension to compatible films and shows. Built-in Amazon Alexa supports voice commands, while Google Assistant compatibility and Bluetooth offer additional control and playback options. Wi-Fi streaming and HDMI eARC make it suitable for a connected living room, although the soundbar does not include a separate subwoofer or rear speakers in the box.

Specifications - Sound system All-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar - Power output Not officially specified - Audio technology Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital and Bose TrueSpace processing - Speaker configuration Nine internal speakers, including upward-firing drivers - Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - Smart features Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Reasons to buy - Dolby Atmos and upward-firing drivers add height to compatible audio. - Built-in voice control and Wi-Fi streaming offer smart functionality. Reason to avoid - Premium soundbar without separate subwoofer or rear speakers included. - Some features depend on network connectivity and compatible services.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally focus on the Smart Soundbar 900's immersive sound, dialogue clarity and premium build. Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on voice assistant reliability, connectivity and performance in your room. Why choose this product? Choose the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 if you want premium Dolby Atmos audio, built-in Alexa, Wi-Fi streaming and a refined single-unit design for your living room.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9580C brings Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support to a soundbar system designed for home entertainment. Its advertised 320W RMS output and 13.33cm wireless subwoofer are intended to deliver powerful audio with added bass impact. HDMI eARC supports connection to compatible TVs, while Bluetooth, optical, AUX and USB provide other playback options. The compact soundbar and separate subwoofer offer a practical alternative to larger multi-speaker systems, particularly for viewers who want immersive audio formats without setting up a complete surround sound package.

Specifications - Sound system 2.1 channel - Power output 320W RMS - Audio technology Dolby Atmos and DTS:X - Speaker configuration Dual-driver soundbar and 13.33cm wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, AUX and USB - Wireless streaming Bluetooth 5.3, remote control and LED display Reasons to buy - Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support broaden audio format compatibility. - Wireless subwoofer adds bass without a wired connection to the soundbar. Reason to avoid - No separate rear speakers included for physical surround sound. - Immersive audio performance depends on the content and connection used.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon feedback on bass output, connectivity and audio performance with films. Reviews can also help establish how reliably the wireless subwoofer pairs and performs in everyday use. Why choose this product? Choose the Zebronics Juke Bar 9580C if you want a 320W RMS soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and a wireless subwoofer, alongside multiple wired and wireless connections.

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 is designed for people who want a more complete home theatre setup with substantial bass and physical surround speakers. Its advertised 450W output and 5.2 channel configuration combine dual subwoofers with rear satellite speakers for a fuller sound experience. Multiple equaliser modes let you adjust audio for different types of entertainment, while Bluetooth supports wireless music playback. HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB cover common connections, making it suitable for films, television, music and gaming in a dedicated entertainment space.

Specifications - Sound system 5.2 channel - Power output 450W - Audio technology Multiple equaliser modes and signature sound tuning - Speaker configuration Soundbar, two wired subwoofers and two wired rear speakers - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB - Wireless streaming Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to buy - Dual subwoofers and rear speakers provide a fuller home theatre setup. - High advertised output and multiple EQ modes suit varied entertainment. Reason to avoid - Multiple wired components require more space and cable management. - Physical surround sound requires proper placement of the rear speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass intensity, rear speaker performance and setup. Buyer experiences can help determine whether the system's sound profile and connectivity suit your entertainment room. Why choose this product? Choose the boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 if you want a 5.2 channel system with dual subwoofers, rear speakers and 450W advertised output for a more involving home theatre experience. Factors to consider when buying a soundbar Dialogue clarity: If you frequently struggle to hear conversations, look for a soundbar with a dedicated dialogue enhancement mode or a clear vocal profile.

Channel configuration: A 2.0 channel model suits basic audio upgrades, while 2.1 channel systems add a subwoofer. Models with dedicated centre channels or surround speakers can offer a more cinematic experience.

Connectivity: HDMI ARC or eARC makes connecting and controlling a soundbar easier. Check for optical input, Bluetooth and other connections you might need.

Room size and placement: A compact soundbar may suit a bedroom or small living room, while a larger room may benefit from a more powerful system. Check the available space on your TV unit as well.

Bass and sound modes: Consider whether you want deeper bass for films, balanced audio for everyday viewing or dedicated modes for dialogue, sports and music. Top 3 features of best soundbar

Soundbar Channels Power output Subwoofer Bose TV Speaker Compact stereo Advertised 50W No Sony HT-S100F 2.0 120W No Sony HT-S20R 5.1 400W Wired, included JBL Cinema SB510 3.1 200W Built-in Sonos Beam Gen 2 Virtual surround Not specified No Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos soundbar Not specified No, separate purchase Zebronics Juke Bar 9580C 2.1 320W RMS Wireless, included boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 5.2 450W Two wired subwoofers

FAQs Does a soundbar improve TV dialogue? Yes, a soundbar can make voices clearer and easier to hear, particularly when watching films and dialogue heavy shows. Is a soundbar worth buying for a small room? Yes, a compact soundbar can improve TV audio without taking up much space or requiring multiple speakers. Do all soundbars come with a subwoofer? No, some soundbars have built in bass drivers, while others include a separate subwoofer for deeper bass. Is a 2.1 channel soundbar better than a 2.0 channel model? A 2.1 channel soundbar includes a subwoofer, which can deliver deeper bass than a typical 2.0 channel setup. How do I connect a soundbar to my TV? HDMI ARC or eARC is usually the simplest option. Optical audio and Bluetooth are alternatives, depending on the devices.