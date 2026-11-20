He added, “I believe AI has the potential to cure diseases, improve education , and give people more time to spend on the things that matter most. But we need to make deliberate choices about how it fits into our lives, including where we want people to remain at the center.”

“Cambridge Dictionary just picked “human” as its Word of the Year. The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves lives, so I can’t think of a better choice for this moment,” Gates wrote in a tweet.

In an era defined by rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, Cambridge Dictionary went back to basics by naming “human” its Word of the Year, a move that quickly drew praise from Bill Gates . Sharing his reaction online, the billionaire philanthropist explained why the word captures the spirit of the moment and outlined what should remain at the heart of future innovation.

Earlier, in an essay, the tech leader also made the case for “human reserved jobs”. He talked about the jobs that should never be taken over by AI.

Why did Cambridge choose ‘human’? “'Human' is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as ‘having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines’,” the dictionary wrote in a statement.

It continued, “The year has been defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines.”

Colin McIntosh, a lexicographer at the Cambridge Dictionary, said, “AI is changing how we talk about being human.”

Explaining how the word’s everyday usage has evolved alongside rapid technological shifts, he noted that people are increasingly relying on it to draw a clear boundary between real human effort and machine-generated output.

“The definition of ‘human’ has traditionally distinguished us from gods, animals, and, latterly, from machines. A recent increase in compounds such as ‘human-made’ highlights how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI.”

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According to McIntosh, it was precisely this cultural pushback and growing curiosity about human identity that propelled the word to the top of this year's list.

“It’s this renewed interest in the idea of being human that captured the zeitgeist and made ‘human’ the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year.”