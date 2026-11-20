‘Human’ is Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year, and Bill Gates explains why it matters right now
Bill Gates applauded Cambridge Dictionary naming ‘human’ its Word of the Year, saying AI’s success must be measured by how it improves lives
In an era defined by rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, Cambridge Dictionary went back to basics by naming “human” its Word of the Year, a move that quickly drew praise from Bill Gates. Sharing his reaction online, the billionaire philanthropist explained why the word captures the spirit of the moment and outlined what should remain at the heart of future innovation.
What did Bill Gates say?
“Cambridge Dictionary just picked “human” as its Word of the Year. The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves lives, so I can’t think of a better choice for this moment,” Gates wrote in a tweet.
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He added, “I believe AI has the potential to cure diseases, improve education, and give people more time to spend on the things that matter most. But we need to make deliberate choices about how it fits into our lives, including where we want people to remain at the center.”
Earlier, in an essay, the tech leader also made the case for “human reserved jobs”. He talked about the jobs that should never be taken over by AI.
Why did Cambridge choose ‘human’?
“'Human' is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as ‘having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines’,” the dictionary wrote in a statement.
It continued, “The year has been defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines.”
Colin McIntosh, a lexicographer at the Cambridge Dictionary, said, “AI is changing how we talk about being human.”
Explaining how the word’s everyday usage has evolved alongside rapid technological shifts, he noted that people are increasingly relying on it to draw a clear boundary between real human effort and machine-generated output.
“The definition of ‘human’ has traditionally distinguished us from gods, animals, and, latterly, from machines. A recent increase in compounds such as ‘human-made’ highlights how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI.”
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According to McIntosh, it was precisely this cultural pushback and growing curiosity about human identity that propelled the word to the top of this year's list.
“It’s this renewed interest in the idea of being human that captured the zeitgeist and made ‘human’ the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More