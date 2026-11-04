'Mogging' named Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year 2026: Meaning of the viral Gen Z slang

The Collins English Dictionary has named 'mogging' its Word of the Year for 2026, recognising a slang term that has gained widespread popularity among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, particularly on social media. The slang term 'mogging', used to describe outshining someone in looks or style, was named Collins' Word of the Year 2026. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The word, which refers to outshining or outperforming someone, recorded a 210 per cent increase in usage this year, according to a report by Associated Press.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 3, highlighting how internet slang continues to influence everyday English.

What does 'mogging' mean? According to the official Collins Dictionary announcement, 'mogging' describes the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something.

It is frequently used to describe situations in which a person appears more attractive, confident, stylish or impressive than someone else.

For instance, someone who stands out because of their appearance or fashion sense might be described as 'mogging' everyone around them.

Collins explained that the expression has become particularly popular among younger generations, who often use it playfully or ironically.

Where did the word originate? According to a blog published by Collins Dictionary, the term is believed to have originated from 'AMOG', an acronym for 'alpha male of the group'.

The expression emerged around 2016 in bodybuilding communities, initially referring to the most physically dominant man in a gym.

It subsequently spread through online communities associated with discussions about masculinity and physical appearance before entering mainstream social media conversations.

Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins, said the selection demonstrated how "each generation leaves its mark on language".

He added that younger generations had transformed the expression into humorous slang, "making the language their own and ‘mogging’ the rest of us".

What other words were shortlisted? The dictionary also shortlisted several expressions reflecting emerging social, technological and cultural trends.

Among them was 'ghost job', referring to a job advertisement posted by an employer with no intention of filling the vacancy.

Another contender, 'carspreading', describes the growing tendency of manufacturers to produce longer, wider and heavier vehicles.

The shortlist also included 'fricy', describing foods or drinks combining fruity and spicy flavours, and 'friendslop', referring to low-budget independent video games designed to be played with friends.

Meanwhile, 'P(doom)' describes an estimate of the probability that artificial intelligence could cause the collapse of human civilisation.

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Collins selects its annual Word of the Year by examining emerging language trends. Its experts monitor a database containing approximately 27 billion words, including material drawn from social media and other sources.