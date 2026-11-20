Two unidentified miscreants riding a scooter opened fire at a property dealer’s office in Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi on Thursday night, triggering panic among locals in the area, police said. At least three rounds were fired at the realtor’s office inside which three to four people were present. (Representative file photo)

At least three rounds were fired at the realtor’s office inside which three to four people were present. However, no one was injured in the firing. The bullets damaged the glass doors of the office, which is on the ground floor of a single-storey building, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said a call received at the police control room around 9pm regarding a firing in the Vishwas Nagar area was transferred to Farsh Bazar police station. A police team reached the location of the incident.

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“Police personnel found that two scooter-borne boys had come to the property dealer’s shop in Daksh Road, Vishwas Nagar. One scooter rider fired three rounds from a pistol. Thereafter, the scooter riders fled on their two-wheeler. The shop belongs to Krishan Kant, a 28-year-old property dealer. We have registered a case and are probing to identify and nab the suspect and ascertain the motive behind the firing,” said DCP Meena.

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Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the firing took place at the office of the party’s youth wing’s assembly president Abhishek Dhingan in Vishwas Nagar.

DCP Meena, however, denied these claims saying the shop where the firing took place belonged to Krishan Kant.

“The shop where the shots were fired is a property dealer’s office belonging to Krishan Kant. It is not the office of the AAP or its youth leader Abhishek Dhingan. The firing is not linked to him. Our initial probe points towards the property dealer’s enmity with someone over some dispute. Further investigation is underway,” added Meena.