Think charcoal toothpaste and coconut oil pulling can safely whiten teeth? Medanta dental surgeon debunks 10 dental myths you probably believe

Ever seen someone swishing coconut oil or brushing with jet-black charcoal and wondered, 'Does this actually work?' You’re definitely not alone. The wellness world on social media is full of oral care trends, kitchen-counter hacks, and flashy online whitening kits—making it nearly impossible to separate genuine dental science from total marketing hype. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer

Welcome back to HT Health Talk, your weekly go-to series by Hindustan Times where we strip away the fluff and bring you expert-backed health advice — no medical jargon, no guesswork, just facts you can actually use. This week, we’re taking a deep dive into dental care with Dr Ankur Rustagi, associate director of oral and maxillofacial surgery and implants at Medanta Gurugram’s department of dental sciences, who has 19 years of experience.

Ahead, he debunks 10 of the biggest myths around teeth whitening, social media trends, and daily hygiene. From whether oil pulling can really replace your toothbrush to the truth about baking soda, LED kits, and bleeding gums — here is everything you need to know to keep your smile bright, healthy, and damage-free.

1. Does charcoal toothpaste really whiten teeth, or does it damage them? Charcoal toothpaste is marketed as a natural way to achieve a brighter smile, but there is insufficient scientific evidence to establish that it whitens teeth safely and effectively. Activated charcoal may help remove some surface debris, but it does not reliably change the natural colour of teeth. Depending on its formulation and abrasiveness, frequent use may wear down enamel, the protective outer layer of teeth. Since enamel does not grow back, excessive wear can increase sensitivity and expose the naturally yellower dentin underneath. For everyday oral care, choose a fluoride toothpaste and consult a dentist before trying charcoal-based products.

2. Does oil pulling with coconut oil actually clean your teeth? Can it replace brushing? Oil pulling involves swishing edible oil, such as coconut oil, around the mouth before spitting it out. Although some small studies suggest possible benefits for certain oral health measures, reliable evidence that it prevents cavities, whitens teeth or improves overall oral health remains limited. It cannot replace brushing or flossing, which are established methods of removing plaque and protecting teeth and gums. Brush twice daily for two minutes using fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth daily. If you choose to practise oil pulling, treat it as an optional addition rather than a substitute for routine dental care.

3. Is it safe to brush with baking soda every day? Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is used in some formulated toothpastes because it can help remove surface stains and neutralise acids in the mouth. However, brushing daily with homemade baking soda mixtures is not the same as using a properly formulated toothpaste. Plain baking soda does not provide fluoride, which helps strengthen enamel and prevent tooth decay. Its safety also depends on how it is used, including brushing pressure and frequency. Rather than relying on kitchen ingredients, choose a fluoride toothpaste designed for everyday use. If you want to use baking soda for stain removal, ask your dentist about a suitable product. Also read | Can baking soda and lemon make your teeth white? Dentist debunks teeth whitening myths

4. Are whitening strips and LED kits you see online safe to use at home? Whitening strips containing hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide can lighten natural teeth when used according to their instructions. However, safety depends on the ingredients, concentration, product quality and correct application. Common side effects include temporary tooth sensitivity and gum irritation. LED kits may claim to accelerate whitening, but the light itself does not guarantee better results or make a product safer. Unverified online products may have unclear ingredients or inappropriate concentrations. Before starting treatment, consult a dentist, particularly if you have cavities, gum disease, sensitive teeth or dental restorations. Avoid exceeding recommended application times or combining multiple whitening products without professional advice.