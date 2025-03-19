Can baking soda and lemon make your teeth white? Dentist debunks teeth whitening myths

Teeth whitening is a cosmetic procedure which involves brightening the colour of the teeth by removing traces of discolouration. However, there are certain myths associated with teeth whitening. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neetu Kamra, head - dental and maxillofacial surgery, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “Teeth whitening cannot make a complete colour change, but it may lighten the existing shade and is not permanent.” Also read | Dental care tips : Things to know about teeth whitening Know the myths vs. facts about teeth whitening.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Neetu Kamra further debunked myths related to teeth whitening:

Myth: Whitening toothpaste can whiten teeth significantly.

Fact: Many people believe that whitening toothpaste can significantly whiten their teeth. However, the truth is that whitening toothpaste contain mild abrasives that polish the teeth and remove surface stains.

Myth: All teeth whitening treatments are the same.

Fact: Teeth whitening treatments vary significantly in terms of effectiveness, safety, and cost. Over-the-counter products, such as whitening strips and gels, may offer some improvement, but professional treatments provided by the dentist offers more reliable results. Also read | Sensitive teeth and whitening: Tips to achieve a dazzling smile comfortably

Myth: Baking soda and lemon juice can whiten teeth.

Fact: While baking soda and lemon juice are commonly cited as natural whitening remedies, they can be harmful to your teeth. Lemon juice is highly acidic and can erode the enamel, leading to increased sensitivity and cavities. Baking soda, although less abrasive, can still cause damage if used excessively.

Teeth whitening is not permanent.(Shutterstock)

Myth: Teeth whitening is permanent.

Fact: Teeth whitening results are not permanent. The longevity of the results depends on your lifestyle and oral hygiene habits. Consuming staining substances like coffee, tea, red wine, and tobacco can cause your teeth to discolour over time.

Myth: Teeth whitening can damage enamel.

Fact: When performed correctly, teeth whitening does not damage the enamel. Professional teeth whitening treatments are designed to be safe and effective. Overuse of over-the-counter whitening products, however, can lead to enamel erosion and increased sensitivity. Also read | Struggling with yellow teeth? Here are 5 reasons why you should try teeth whitening

Myth: Teeth whitening causes sensitivity.

Fact: Temporary tooth sensitivity is a common side effect of teeth whitening, but it is usually mild and short lived. Dentists can help minimize sensitivity by recommending the desensitising products.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.