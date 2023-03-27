Struggling with yellow teeth? Here are 5 reasons why you should try teeth whitening

Are you someone who always wanted a crystal-white smile? Are you someone who looks in the mirror and notices that your teeth have yellowed over time? If the answer to any of these is yes it’s time for you to consider teeth whitening. A bright and confident smile can make a great first impression and leave a lasting impact on those around you. However, over time, teeth can become discoloured and stained due to various factors such as ageing, consumption of dark-coloured beverages or foods, smoking, or poor oral hygiene. Teeth whitening is a popular cosmetic procedure that can help restore the natural white colour of teeth and enhance the appearance of your smile. (Also read: Oral health: 7 important facts about teeth you should know ) Teeth whitening is a popular cosmetic procedure that can help restore the natural white colour of teeth and enhance the appearance of your smile.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr. Kshama Chandan, Celebrity Dentist and Founder of House Of Tooth, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle, five reasons why you should consider teeth whitening.

Here are 5 reasons why you should consider teeth whitening today:

1) Add the ‘WOW’ factor to your occasions

This is for all the upcoming brides and grooms! You will always remember this day and look back at the photos for the rest of your life. Obviously, you want your smile to sparkle.

2) Prevent all the irritation caused by over-the-counter whitening kits

The whitening strips and trays in your local store are a free size, which means they may or may not fit everybody because every person’s mouth and teeth differ. And because of that, some of the active ingredients will come in contact with the gums, tongue or cheek inside your mouth, causing irritation.

When you go for teeth whitening at a clinic the dentist protects your gums, cheeks, and tongue from damage caused by the active whitening ingredient. In order to prevent your lips and delicate tissues from coming into contact with the bleaching solution, the dentist carefully applies a gel to your gums and employs dental equipment like a biting block and cheek retractor.

3) Teeth discolouration

Tea, coffee and other dietary habits play a massive role in the health of our teeth. Teeth whitening can mask off teeth discolouration which is caused due to plaque, tartar, stains etc

4) Effects of aging

As you age, your tooth enamel starts to get worn down, which makes it easier for teeth to discolour. Teeth whitening is an excellent way to reverse the effects of ageing to maintain a beautiful healthy white smile.

5) Effects of smoking

Smoking can damage your teeth, and create a high risk of developing oral problems such as an increased build-up of plaque and bacteria on teeth which ends up discolouring the tooth. Teeth whitening targets the tooth discolouration caused by smoking and helps you to have a whiter, brighter and healthier smile.

There are so many more reasons to whiten your teeth. So next time when you feel you are conscious of smiling just visit your nearby dentist and see the magic of whitening yourself.