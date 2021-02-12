V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance

Want to rustle up surprise at home for the one you love? Here are some delicious and easy recipes that will sweeten up the V-Day menu.

Wild rice, beetroot and feta salad

Ingredients

Wild Rice 100 gms

Beetroot 100 gms

Red Cabbage 50 gms

Feta Cheese 40 gms

Red Wine Vinegar 10 ml

Light soy sauce 04 ml

Salt to taste

Black Pepper 05 gms

Fresh herbs 20 gms

Extra virgin olive oil 10 ml

Procedure

Soak wild rice for an hour. Boil and strain the rice.

Roast the whole beetroot in the oven until soft from inside and cut it into cubes.

Clean and shred the cabbage, mix wild rice, cabbage, fresh herbs, and beetroots.

Add red wine vinaigrette, light soy sauce, salt, black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.

Add crumbled feta cheese on top.

(Recipe by Chef Gagandeep Sawhney, Shangri-La Hotel )

Strawberry Delight can be prepared in less than ten minutes

Strawberry Delight

Ingredients

Mint leaves sprigs 06

Strawberries 04

Lime juice 10 ml

Lime flavoured soft drink 01 can

Procedure

Put ice cubes in a Roly Poly glass add lime juice and mint sprigs.

Add the strawberry slices and top up with the lime flavoured soft drink.

(Recipe by Chef Prateek Agarwal, Radisson Blu MBD, Noida)

Beetroot Ki Gilawat will put hearts in your food

Beetroot ki Gilawat

Ingredients

Beetroot 200 gms

Desi Ghee 4 tbsp

Lemon Juice 1 tbsp

Garlic Chopped 2 tsp

Ginger Chopped 2 tsp

Green Chillies chopped

Cashewnut Powder 1/4 cup

Roasted Chana Dal Powder 1/4 cup

Caraway Seeds 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala Powder 1/4 tsp

Chaat Masala 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Edible Flowers

Procedure

Heat ghee in a pan. Sauté garlic and ginger, add beetroot, salt and sauté. Add lemon juice.

Stir till all the moisture dries up and the beetroot gets completely cooked.

Add green chillies and continue to sauté.

Transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add cashewnut powder, roasted chana dal powder, caraway seeds, garam masala powder, chaat masala and mix well.

Heat a pan and add sufficient ghee. Divide the mixture into eight equal portions.

Grease your palms, take small portions of the mixture and shape them. Place the shaped gilawat on the hot pan and shallow fry.

When the underside is done, flip over and cook till the other side is done.

Do not flip the gilawat too often as they are very delicate and may break.

(Recipe by Chef Arun Sundararaj, Taj Mahal Hotel)

Beetroot gnocchi with cheese sauce is by loved by one and all

Beetroot gnocchi with cheese sauce

Ingredients

Potatoes (roasted) 150gm

Refined flour 15gm

Salt to taste

Egg 1

Beetroot juice 15ml

Olive Oil 10ml

Butter 10gm

Heavy Cream 15ml

Parsley to garnish

Grated Cheddar 10gm

Grated Parmesan 10gm

Gorgonzola Cheese 4gm

Mascarpone Cheese 10gm

Procedure

Peel and grate the potato into a bowl. Add egg, salt, beetroot juice and flour. Mix with your hands. One the dough comes together, with flour-coated hands, mould into cigar-like shape 1cm thick.

Drop the gnocchi in boiling water. The gnocchi will float once done. Drain the gnocchi well.

In a saucepan combine cream and butter. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently until butter melts. Gradually stir in the cheeses. Reduce heat, stir just until all cheese is melted. Add the gnocchi. Serve with chopped parsley.

(Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia)

Sweet candy and chocolate kisses is a must try for sweet lovers.

Sweet candy and chocolate kisses

Ingredients

-4 large egg whites at room temperature

-1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

-1/8 teaspoon fine salt

-1 1/2 cups/300 g sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-3 tablespoons crushed candy canes or any hard orange sugar candy

-8 ounces/225 g dark chocolate, finely chopped

Procedure

Heat the oven to 250°F/115°C. Line 3 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. (If you don’t have 3 baking sheets, be sure to allow the baking sheet to cool completely before baking the second and third batches of meringues.)

Using a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the egg whites on medium speed until they’re foamy. Add the cream of tartar and salt, increase the speed to medium-high and beat the whites until soft peaks form. With the mixer running, add the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time and beat the whites until they’re glossy and hold stiff peaks. Remove the bowl from the mixer and add the crushed candy canes, chocolate, vanilla, and food coloring (if using). Use a rubber spatula to fold the ingredients into the meringue.

Use a tablespoon to measure out dollops of meringue onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake the meringues until they begin to crack on top, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely on wire racks. Store the cookies for up to 5 days at room temperature and in an airtight container.

(Recipe by chef Suvir Saran)

Author tweets@ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter