When food met fashion!

On a chilly afternoon in the Capital, people from various walks of life graced the Taj Mahal hotel to celebrate their love of food and fashion at the third edition of Cooking-Up-A-Tale. Organized by restaurant Machan and series curator, Ambreen Khan, the event had fashion designer, Ravi Bajaj, and Director of Culinary Operations, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Arun Sundararaj as its chefs. While Bajaj prepared the Tuscan dish, Pollo Alla Toscana, Sundararaj, made cheese soufflés for the guests.

The outdoor brunch provided the guests with an opportunity to have a live interactive culinary experience with the chefs. While talking about the essence of the event, Khan said, “It’s about diversity and bringing people from different backgrounds together. The one thing that we all have in common is the passion for food, and Ravi is someone who serves the best food at home. Be it presentation or ingredients, he is extremely talented.”

The guest list included singer, Shibani Kashyap, and fashion designer, Suneet Verma, among others. While talking about her experience of the event, Kashyap said, “I love the whole idea of Cooking-Up-A-Tale; it’s like having a fairy tale eating and cooking experience.”