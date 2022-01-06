Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / When food met fashion!
recipe

When food met fashion!

The vibrant brunch gave the guests an opportunity to have a live interactive culinary experience with the chefs
The guest list included singer, Shibani Kashyap, and fashion designer, Suneet Verma, among others
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByShruti Shende, New Delhi

On a chilly afternoon in the Capital, people from various walks of life graced the Taj Mahal hotel to celebrate their love of food and fashion at the third edition of Cooking-Up-A-Tale. Organized by restaurant Machan and series curator, Ambreen Khan, the event had fashion designer, Ravi Bajaj, and Director of Culinary Operations, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Arun Sundararaj as its chefs. While Bajaj prepared the Tuscan dish, Pollo Alla Toscana, Sundararaj, made cheese soufflés for the guests.

The outdoor brunch provided the guests with an opportunity to have a live interactive culinary experience with the chefs. While talking about the essence of the event, Khan said, “It’s about diversity and bringing people from different backgrounds together. The one thing that we all have in common is the passion for food, and Ravi is someone who serves the best food at home. Be it presentation or ingredients, he is extremely talented.”

The guest list included singer, Shibani Kashyap, and fashion designer, Suneet Verma, among others. While talking about her experience of the event, Kashyap said, “I love the whole idea of Cooking-Up-A-Tale; it’s like having a fairy tale eating and cooking experience.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP