World Porridge Day 2022: Healthy and delicious porridge recipes you must try

Porridge is a staple breakfast food in various parts of the world. Porridge made with oats is consumed widely in countries like Russia, US, Canada, among others. Porridge is basically made by heating or boiling ground, crushed or chopped starchy plants, mainly grain, in milk or water. World Porridge Day 2022 is celebrated annually on October 10; it was started by Mary’s Meals, a charitable organisation in the UK that feeds more than 1.6 million children in 19 countries around the world. The first World Porridge Day was observed in the year 2009.

Porridge can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes.

On the occasion of World Porridge Day, here are some unique and delicious recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

1. Porridge Kebab

Ingredients

Yoghurt hanged - 500 gm

Porridge - 300gm

Onions, chopped - 2 no

Green chili - 4 no

Cottage cheese - 75 gm

Coriander seeds - 1 tsp

Saffron - few strands

Black pepper - ½ tsp

Ginger, chopped - ½ tbsp

Red chili flakes - 1½ tsp

Besan - ½ cup

Corn flour - 2 tbsp

Oil - for frying

Method:

• Lay muslin cloth over a bowl and pour the yoghurt into it, pick up the edges of the cloth and tie a knot and hang till it turns into a cheesy mixture.

• Grate cottage cheese and keep aside. Roast coriander seeds and black pepper and grind to a powder.

• Heat saffron strands in water to extract the colour.

• To make filling: Mix grated cheese, coriander pepper powder, green chilies, onions, ginger, saffron water and salt.

• Take hung yoghurt and porridge in a bowl, add red chili flakes and the coriander pepper powder, besan, paneer and corn flour and make into equal balls.

• Put the filling in each ball and shape into kebabs. Shallow fry in oil and serve hot

2. Porridge ki Tikki

Ingredients

Porridge - 200 gm

Potato boiled - 100 gm

Ginger chopped - 15 gm

Chili green - 10 gm

Olive oil - 5 ml

Salt - to taste

Coriander leaves - 20 gm

Yellow chili powder - 5 gm

Black cumin - 5 gm

Method:

• Mix porridge with boiled potato. Add all ingredients, salt to taste and make medium soft dough.

• Divide the prepared dough into eight to ten equal portions.

• Wet your hand with a little water and flatten each portion, into a disk of two to three inches diameter. Shallow fry in oil and serve hot

3. Porridge Halwa

Ingredients

Porridge oats - 50 gm

Milk - 350 ml

Butter - 1 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tsp

Method:

• Melt a dollop of butter in a pan, and add the oats

• Toast the oats until they begin to go golden brown and fragrant

• Add the milk and gently simmer until thick and creamy. Now add the sugar, mix well. Garnish and serve hot.

