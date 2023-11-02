World Sandwich Day 2023: Easy and delectable sandwich recipes for a satisfying meal

Perfect for lazy evenings as well as rushed mornings, a sandwich is one of the most versatile meal options that can be customised as per your choice and taste. Whether you want to have a sinful treat for the weekend or a nutritious breakfast for a productive working day, there is sandwich for every occasion and mood. World Sandwich is celebrated on November 3 annually to commemorate John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who gets the credit to invent world's first sandwich. A homemade wholegrain sandwich could be stuffed with veggies, egg, chicken, paneer and other nutritious ingredients to make a filling sandwich that will keep hunger pangs at bay for long. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Hits and misses on the sandwich scene)

Here are 3 easy sandwich recipes that you can rustle up quickly:

1. Mediterranean Ciabatta

(Recipe by Chef Agnibh Mudi, one8 Commune)

Ingredients

Ciabatta bread - 1 piece (100gm)

Grilled veggies - 80gm

Bocconcini cheese - 1 piece (50gm)

Pesto Mayo - 2 tbsp

Ice berg Lettuce - 30 gm

Balsamic vinegar - drizzle

Grilled veggies

Green zucchini - 20 gm

Yellow zucchini - 20 gm

Yellow Bell peppers - 20 gm

Red bell peppers - 20 gm

Salt - 4 gm

Black pepper - 6 gm

Balsamic vinegar - 20 gm

Olive oil - 15 gm

Method

Take the Ciabatta bread and cut it in half.

Apply pesto mayo on the both the sides.

On one side place ice berg lettuce and then place the grilled veggies on top.

Place Bocconcini cheese on it and drizzle balsamic vinegar.

Place the other side of the bread on it and it's ready.

2. Silvio Mix Sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Subhash Shirke, The Pantry)

Ingredients

Red bell paper cutting - 40 gm

Yellow bell paper cutting - 40 gm

Green zucchini cutting - 40 gm

Cheese ricotta - 60 gm

Lettuce rocket - 20 gm

Oven roast tomato - 30 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Black paper crush - 3gm

Multigrain sourdough bread slice - 2 pcs

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Deseed the peppers and cut into wedges and cut green zucchini into slices. Place on a baking tray, toss in oil liberally and sprinkle with pink salt and black pepper crush. Put in the oven for around 20 minutes.

Put bread in baking tray for a toast. Keep an eye on it so it does not burn and take it out when it is lightly toasted. Then apply cheese ricotta on both multigrain slices.

Once the vegetables are cooked, remove it.

Place the peppers and then oven roast tomato, lettuce rocket and sprinkle some pink salt and black pepper crush on top. Cover the sandwich with the other bread slice.

Gently place one-half on top of the other.

Serve with tomato relish and mustard sauce.

3. Champion Sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Subhash Shirke, The Pantry)

Ingredients

Grilled chicken - 160gm

Multigrain Sourdough - 2

Lettuce rocket - 15 gm

House Mayonnaise - 40gm

Salt - 2 gm

Black pepper crush - 2gm

Butter - 20 gm

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Take 2 slices of sourdough bread. Apply butter and toast in oven until browned.

Cut grilled chicken slices into cubes and one by one place on a slice of bread. Sprinkle the pink salt and black pepper crush.

Put mayonnaise sauce on top, then place some lettuce rocket and cover the sandwich with the other bread slice.

Gently place one-half on top of the other.

Serve with tomato relish and mustard sauce.

