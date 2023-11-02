World Sandwich Day 2023: Easy and delectable sandwich recipes for a satisfying meal
World Sandwich is celebrated on November 3 annually. Here are easy-to-make and delicious sandwich recipes that you can rustle up at any time of the day.
Perfect for lazy evenings as well as rushed mornings, a sandwich is one of the most versatile meal options that can be customised as per your choice and taste. Whether you want to have a sinful treat for the weekend or a nutritious breakfast for a productive working day, there is sandwich for every occasion and mood. World Sandwich is celebrated on November 3 annually to commemorate John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who gets the credit to invent world's first sandwich. A homemade wholegrain sandwich could be stuffed with veggies, egg, chicken, paneer and other nutritious ingredients to make a filling sandwich that will keep hunger pangs at bay for long. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Hits and misses on the sandwich scene)
Here are 3 easy sandwich recipes that you can rustle up quickly:
1. Mediterranean Ciabatta
(Recipe by Chef Agnibh Mudi, one8 Commune)
Ingredients
Ciabatta bread - 1 piece (100gm)
Grilled veggies - 80gm
Bocconcini cheese - 1 piece (50gm)
Pesto Mayo - 2 tbsp
Ice berg Lettuce - 30 gm
Balsamic vinegar - drizzle
Grilled veggies
Green zucchini - 20 gm
Yellow zucchini - 20 gm
Yellow Bell peppers - 20 gm
Red bell peppers - 20 gm
Salt - 4 gm
Black pepper - 6 gm
Balsamic vinegar - 20 gm
Olive oil - 15 gm
Method
- Take the Ciabatta bread and cut it in half.
- Apply pesto mayo on the both the sides.
- On one side place ice berg lettuce and then place the grilled veggies on top.
- Place Bocconcini cheese on it and drizzle balsamic vinegar.
- Place the other side of the bread on it and it's ready.
2. Silvio Mix Sandwich
(Recipe by Chef Subhash Shirke, The Pantry)
Ingredients
Red bell paper cutting - 40 gm
Yellow bell paper cutting - 40 gm
Green zucchini cutting - 40 gm
Cheese ricotta - 60 gm
Lettuce rocket - 20 gm
Oven roast tomato - 30 gm
Salt - 5 gm
Black paper crush - 3gm
Multigrain sourdough bread slice - 2 pcs
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Deseed the peppers and cut into wedges and cut green zucchini into slices. Place on a baking tray, toss in oil liberally and sprinkle with pink salt and black pepper crush. Put in the oven for around 20 minutes.
- Put bread in baking tray for a toast. Keep an eye on it so it does not burn and take it out when it is lightly toasted. Then apply cheese ricotta on both multigrain slices.
- Once the vegetables are cooked, remove it.
- Place the peppers and then oven roast tomato, lettuce rocket and sprinkle some pink salt and black pepper crush on top. Cover the sandwich with the other bread slice.
- Gently place one-half on top of the other.
- Serve with tomato relish and mustard sauce.
3. Champion Sandwich
(Recipe by Chef Subhash Shirke, The Pantry)
Ingredients
Grilled chicken - 160gm
Multigrain Sourdough - 2
Lettuce rocket - 15 gm
House Mayonnaise - 40gm
Salt - 2 gm
Black pepper crush - 2gm
Butter - 20 gm
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Take 2 slices of sourdough bread. Apply butter and toast in oven until browned.
- Cut grilled chicken slices into cubes and one by one place on a slice of bread. Sprinkle the pink salt and black pepper crush.
- Put mayonnaise sauce on top, then place some lettuce rocket and cover the sandwich with the other bread slice.
- Gently place one-half on top of the other.
- Serve with tomato relish and mustard sauce.