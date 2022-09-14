10 things men find attractive about women

What is that men find attractive in a woman? Is it their looks, personality, confidence, smile or a combination of certain traits? An extramarital dating app - Gleeden - recently conducted a survey among 15k users in top cities in India to understand the top qualities in a woman that are liked by men and make them attractive. While women are more attracted to a man’s personality, it is believed that men inherently are more visual seekers. However, this idea has changed over the time as millennial men now want their partners to be an equal, take the lead, be passionate, confident, intellectual and live life to the fullest. (Also read: Separating with your partner? Ways to take care of your mental health)

Here are 10 things that men find attractive about women according to this survey:

1. Embracing the style

Men love to see women wear the best clothes and that gives them the first impression of the woman they potentially are interested in. Outfits speak a language of their own, so whether it is a pretty sundress, a sexy evening outfit with heels or even a casual outfit, dressing up well with hair and makeup makes a lasting impression on a man.

2. Being an equal

Although a man’s natural instinct to pamper his woman is something that cannot completely be washed away, there are still areas that have changed. Our modern society is all about equality and things like splitting the bill into equal on your dates and taking decisions in a relationship as equals is definitely a big reason why a man would be attracted to a woman.

Our modern society is all about equality and things like splitting the bill into equal on your dates and taking decisions in a relationship as equals is definitely a big reason why a man would be attracted to a woman.(Unsplash)

3. Taking the lead

Let’s be honest, it is difficult for men to keep taking the lead, whether in conversations or decisions while you are together. Having a woman who does not shy away from taking the lead and initiating at different levels is a major turn-on for a man and makes a woman instantly more desirable in his eyes.

4. Being confident and smiling.

Nothing shines brighter than confidence and being more than comfortable just the way you are. Watching a woman be confident in her own skin is something that a man just cannot look away from. Not to forget - a good smile goes a long way!

5. Laugh at their jokes

Let’s accept it - men love to make women laugh. They will come up with multiple things only to bring a smile to a woman’s face and you appreciating that will definitely make his heart flutter.

Women are fierce and strong, and men are always excited to see them do - what they do best!(Shutterstock)

6. Passionate women

Women are fierce and strong, and men are always excited to see them do - what they do best! They appreciate a woman having a strong sense of passion and a thrilling zest for life that keeps her grounded and rock solid at the same time.

7. Maintaining eye contact

Probably one of the most intimate things that can ever exist in the world - is the power of eye contact. Nothing can beat the spark an eye contact creates and when a woman holds that with her man, it makes him go weak in the knees.

8. You keep him intrigued

Men really value the thrill of the chase and the ability of a woman to keep them intrigued and excited to know more about her. This is something that most men find absolutely desirable.

9. Living life to the fullest

Whether it is the smaller activities like an impromptu baking session or exhilarating plans like hiking and doing something new with him, a man loves when a woman is interested in new activities and is always up for an adventure.

10. Being a good listener and having intellectual conversations

Although for any man, the primary attraction has a lot to do with the way a woman looks, it is equally important for him to be able to converse with her on an intellectual level. Being with a woman who truly appreciates what a man has to say and values him for that, is something every guy is looking for.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter